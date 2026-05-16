Recap: Stanford Softball gets NCAA regional win over Princeton

Credit: Chad Hamilton/GoStanford.com

On Friday, Stanford softball picked up an 8-2 victory over Princeton in their opening game of the Stillwater Regional (Oklahoma State) of the NCAA tournament. Anna Brewer (6-2) was the winning pitcher for the Cardinal in a relief role while Brielle Wright (4-8) was the losing pitcher for the Tigers in a starting role. Taryn Kern was the top offensive player for the Cardinal, going 2-3 for four RBIs.

BOX SCORE: Stanford vs. Princeton-Friday, May 15th

Princeton was the first team to score, getting a run off Stanford starting pitcher Alyssa Houston in the top of the 2nd inning. Julieta Roa hit a single to shallow left field, bringing home Sarah Lessig from second base. Lessig stole second base after coming into pinch run for Jesssica Phelps, who reached on an error.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning, Stanford responded with four runs. Sydney Boulaphinh and Addyson Sheppard had back-to-back RBI doubles to go up 2-1. A bit later on in the inning, River Mahler doubled to advance Sheppard to third base after which Emily Jones was walked. That loaded up the bases. Kern then hit a sac fly to right center to bring home Sheppard after which Mahler stole home plate while Jones stole second base with Ava Gall at the plate. Gall would fly out to left field end the inning. 4-1 lead for the Cardinal.

In the top of the 3rd inning, Maddie Ratcheson went yard to deep left field for the Tigers off Houston to make it 4-2. Stanford wouldn’t answer in the bottom of the 3rd, keeping it a 4-2 game.

In the top of the 4th, Brewer came in to replace Houston in the circle. Brewer hit a batter with one out and gave up a single down the left field line with two outs but secured a strikeout to keep it a 4-2 game. In the bottom of the 4th, Stanford scored a run thanks to an RBI double from Kern, who brought home Mahler. 5-2 Stanford led at the end of the 4th inning.

Neither team would score in the 5th inning, keeping it a 5-2 game. In the top of the 6th inning, Zoe Prystajko came in to get the final out of the inning, forcing a tag out at home plate to end the top of the inning. In the bottom of the 6th inning, Stanford would add three more runs to go up 8-2. Kern hit a two-RBI double after which Gall hit an RBI double down the right field line to bring home Kern.

In the 7th inning, Ava Bulanti came in for relief, taking Prystajko’s spot in the circle. Bulanti would close the door without giving up run. She would surrender a double to Mia Valenzuela before forcing a fly out, pop out, and ground out to end the game. 8-2 Stanford got the win.

For Stanford, this is obviously a huge win given it’s the NCAA tournament. What makes it even more huge is the way they won. They put up a lot of runs, pitched well, and saved Zoe Prystajko for Saturday. The only negative part of this game for Stanford was committing three errors. I’m sure that’s something head coach Jessica Allister will address with her team.

Up next for Stanford is a game on Saturday, May 16th against Oklahoma State. That will begin at 10:00 AM PT.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford athletics.

Try Cardinal Sports Report out for $1 and get your first year for 50% off!

Don’t miss out on this great offer!

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/cardinal-sports-report/join/

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com