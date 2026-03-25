Recap: Stanford wins wild Sunday doubleheader vs. Utah Valley

Credit: Sean Riordan/ISI Photos

On Sunday, Stanford baseball had a wild doubleheader against Utah Valley in which they won both games in very high scoring affairs. Stanford won game one by a final score of 17-10 as Austin Steeves (1-0) was the winning pitcher in a relief role while Gilbert Bradley (1-3) was the losing pitcher in a relief role. Rintaro Sasaki (3 RBI), Charlie Bates (3 RBI), JJ Moran, and Eric Jeon each hit home runs for the Cardinal.

As for game two, Stanford won 15-9 as Nick Dugan (1-2) was the winning pitcher in a relief role while Cohen Gomez (1) was awarded the save. Garrett Miller (3-1) was the losing pitcher for the Wolverines in a relief role. Teddy Tokheim, Charlie Bates, Eric Jeon, and Ethan Hott each had three RBIs for the Cardinal. Stanford went up 3-0 in the series as a result of both wins.

BOX SCORE: Utah Valley at Stanford-Sunday, March 22nd Game 1

BOX SCORE: Utah Valley at Stanford-Sunday, March 22nd Game 2

“You know, hey, you gotta win different ways,” Stanford head coach David Esquer said after the doubleheader. “And, you know, we start mixing up our pitching, it wasn’t that we were gonna shut them out. We just wanted to flip the result, right? And get us ahead there at the end. So, you know, hey, we just gotta keep getting guys out there, you know, in the doubleheader. Obviously, guys like Gomez who came out and pitched well and just getting more guys out there and getting some of our bats hot, you know? I think a guy like Ethan Hott. Game one was kinda cold and then by the end of game two, he was really hot. So, I think we hit some home runs, which was good and so we just got to keep finding game comfort for a lot of guys.”

Stanford got down 8-0 in game one entering the middle of the 3rd inning. They had to show a lot of resolve to come back and not let that massive hole do them in.

“I think it just shows how close we are,” Tokheim said of the comeback. “We kind of just, we compete for each other and just, even though we’re down, 8-nothing, it still doesn’t matter because we got each other’s back.”

“Well, you know, 8-nothing, I thought their guy looked like he had really good stuff,” Esquer said of the comeback. “Looked like he was going to be able to hang around, but then it got to a point where like, hey, if we put a couple runs and then eventually get into their bullpen, I thought that we could flip that game. We just needed to stabilize a little bit on the mound and so, that’s what happened. I’ve been in those games quite a bit and I could kind of sense that if we could just kind of hang in there, with the weather and how hot the field is playing, if we could, we could flip that game.”

JJ Moran was the top performer of the first game for the Cardinal, hitting a grand slam in the bottom of the 4th inning to give them an 11-8 lead. That really swung momentum in their favor.

“Honestly, even though I think he went like eight curveballs in a row before that, I was still ready for the fastball and I saw fastball up and just tried to get it in the air for maybe a sac fly or just get a job done,” Moran said of his grand slam. “And then I just kind of ran into it…Yeah, absolutely. I mean, our dugout went pretty electric after that and kind of stayed that way for the rest of the day. I felt like, throughout the whole day, we just have a ton of momentum and a ton of energy and yeah, I think that was probably a good contributing factor to that.”

“Big play. Big play,” Esquer said of Moran’s grand slam. “I think that gave our guys a lot of true hope that we could win that game.”

“That was a nuke,” Tokheim added. “I mean, he hits balls pretty far, but that was definitely was the furthest ones I’ve seen him hit.”

Moran has had a strong season this year, being one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup with five home runs on the season while batting .322 with 19 RBIs. He’s taken a major step forward from his freshman season.

“Honestly, it’s just been getting more at-bats,” Moran said of his growth. “I mean, I went and played summer ball this past summer and got tons of at-bats and just a lot of experience and kind of just with time and king of figuring out what works for me. I just kinda grew as a player.”

Teddy Tokheim was big both games with two RBIs in the first game and three RBIs in the second game. The freshman’s bat has been huge for the Cardinal lineup all season long and it certainly was on Sunday.

“I think just kind of sticking to the approach,” Tokheim said of the key to his success. “Sticking to the approach that Steve gives us every day and just seeing fastball early and with two strikes, kind of just battling. Doing it for the boys.”

“Just consistently, you know, just consistently,” Esquer said of Tokheim. “And even coming in after finals, you know, you don’t know how guys are gonna, if they jump right back into their A-game. He’s been able to do that. He’s been able to stay just as hot as he was before finals and that’s kind of a measuring stick because man, the kids are not practicing and they’re just studying and then they have to come out and play, you know, Division I baseball.”

Stanford had some quality innings on the mound where they didn’t allow any runs. But when they did give up runs, it came in chunks. They gave up four runs in the top of the 2nd inning in game one, and then four runs each in the top of the 3rd and 6th inning in game two. That’s an area Stanford’s pitching needs to improve in.

“Yeah, that’s one of those things, right?” Esquer said. “We score, they can’t score. That’s a big momentum change and that’s not something we’ve been great at. We have not been great at that yet, but you know, we got to find a way to get Nick right and pitching his best baseball. He hasn’t done that yet this year, but he’s able to come out and get a win today for us and that’s big.”

Eric Jeon’s performance was significant with his four RBIs across both games. The transfer from Columbia continues to be a lightning rod to this Cardinal lineup.

“Yeah, you know what, you might think he’s going to cool off after a couple at-bats or games and he doesn’t,” Esquer said of Jeon. “He just keeps getting a big hit for us and keeps them rallies going and starting some things.”

“I mean, Coach Esquer says it all the time, but any single person in that dugout could come out here and go three for three,” Tokheim said. “I think our depth as a team kind of just, it’s really unmatched. Every single guy on our team could come out here and help us win and that’s what we’re gonna need.”

Playing a doubleheader is always a long day. It’s sort of battle of attrition and Stanford was able to come out on top twice. That makes the long day feel worth it.

“It definitely comes close,” Tokheim said of this being the most baseball he’s played in a day. “I think just taking it one pitch at a time. If we thought like before the game, just thinking about both, that would have kind of sped us up. But just taking it one pitch at a time and one at-bat at a time, did the job…Yeah, these are the best days. I mean, right now, I can’t really feel my body. It’s just, I don’t know, just being in that state where you can’t really feel anything and just playing baseball, it’s the best days.”

“Aside from them being long and tiring, it’s a lot of fun when you like baseball,” Moran said of playing a doubleheader. “It’s just a bit of a mental grind for all the guys, getting through eight hours of baseball in a day.”

Stanford would go on to take the series on Monday by final score of 15-6. Full recap of that is coming up.

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