Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball cruises past Cornell to end non-conference play

On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball defeated Cornell 82-50. Stanford forward Nunu Agara led the way for the Cardinal with 19 points and five rebounds while junior wing Courtney Ogden (15 points, 5 rebounds, & 4 assists), sophomore guard Shay Ijiwoye (12 points & 3 assists), and freshman guard Hailee Swain (10 points & 3 assists) also scored in double figures. Stanford freshman forward Lara Somfai nearly had a double-double with nine points and a whopping 18 rebounds. Cornell senior forward Emily Pape was the leading scorer for the Big Red with 24 points. Stanford improves to 12-2 overall (1-0 in the ACC) while Cornell falls to 4-8 overall.

VIDEO: Stanford Women’s Basketball Postgame Press Conference-Cornell

BOX SCORE: Cornell at Stanford-Sunday, December 28th

“All right, well, I’m proud of our team. That kind officially caps off our preseason, obviously we have played one ACC game already,” Stanford head coach Kate Paye said after the game. “You know, but to be 12-2, you know, we’re very excited, but we’re not done and we’re greedy and we want to focus on getting better.

“I want to compliment Cornell and their coach. We kind of have a connection in that you know, one of our Stanford donors Becky Morgan endowed their head coaching position because she went to Cornell, so there’s kind of some kinship there. We feel connected to them. They’re very excited to come out here and play. Obviously have a local kid. So, they’re a very nice team. They played very hard. Number 32 Emily Pape had a career night. I mean, she was on fire and we tried everything. We were working as hard as we could, but she had a great, great game.

“So, I like the way our team responded in the 3rd quarter. I think this is the third game in a row that Shay Ijiwoye has come in and given us a huge lift with her superpower, her energy, she gets it going on defense, creates havoc, and then gets out and helps us score in transition. So you know, very proud of our team. We’re very excited. Tomorrow’s an off day and then we’re hitting the road and really getting in the meat of ACC play.”

Stanford led 12-4 with 4:48 to go in the 1st quarter. Courtney Ogden was cooking early with five points on 2-2 shooting from the field. Stanford was shooting 5-11 from the field while Cornell was shooting 2-7.

Stanford would lead 29-12 at the end of 1st quarter. Shay Ijiwoye came on hot for the Cardinal with nine points on 4-4 shooting from the field while going 1-2 at the foul line. Nunu Agara was also 4-4 from the field with eight points. The Cardinal were in firm control.

With 5:00 left in the 2nd quarter, Stanford led 35-18. Agara led the Cardinal with 12 points and four rebounds. For Cornell, Emily Pape had 15 points while her sister Ally Pape had two points. The Pape family was doing it all for the Big Red.

At halftime, Stanford led 40-26. Agara was leading the way for the Cardinal with 13 points and four rebounds while Ijiwoye (9 points) and Hailee Swain (8 points) approached double figures. Emily Pape’s 15 points was pacing the Big Red.

“Yeah, I think we just talk about staying ready,” Ijiwoye said of what she’s been bringing off the bench. “That’s something coaches, we’ve been talking about a lot, just with the whole team and just, never knowing when your team is going to need you. And so my biggest thing is I want to play hard for my sisters. I continue to stay ready for them so I know when I come in, I’m gonna do whatever I can to contribute and I know luckily for me it’s just my energy, which I bring naturally. So I think that’s just been great and I think one thing I would say is find your role and roll with it. Or just accept your role with it. And so just continue to roll with that and just do it and literally just doing whatever I can and it looks different on different nights and just accepting that and just doing what I can.”

Stanford would lead 48-29 with 7:45 left in the 3rd quarter. Agara now had 15 points and four rebounds for the Cardinal while Swain was up to 10 points after a nice steal and finish in transition. Stanford went on a 6-0 run over the last 1:17.

With 4:10 left in the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 57-34. Agara (15 points), Ogden (12 points), Ijiwoye (11 points), and Swain (10 points) were all in double figures for the Cardinal.

Stanford led 68-39 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Agara was up to 17 points and five rebounds for the Cardinal while Lara Somfai was up to seven points and 15 rebounds, scoring all seven of those points in the 3rd quarter while adding eight rebounds to her total. Cornell’s Emily Pape led all scorers with 21 points. She continued to shine.

“I think Lara really prides herself on rebounding,” Paye said of Somfai. “That’s something that is really really important to her. She has great instincts for the ball. She obviously has a big strong physical body and a lot of determination and that’s a lot of rebounds [18 for the game]. She kind of, turkey, turkey. She gobbles them up.”

With 3:00 left in the 4th quarter, Stanford led 78-48. The reserves were in for the Cardinal. Carly Amborn drained a nice straightaway 3-pointer to get on the board, giving off Hannah Jump vibes. Harper Peterson played well down the stretch as part of that unit that finished off the game. She got a steal and a block, playing with a lot of hustle and heart.

“I thought the group that finished the game did fantastic,” Paye said. “They really learned, they were switching a little bit better defensively and then, kind of, maybe we had, throughout the game and they kind of learned from what was working and not working. I think on the defensive end and then they came down and they ran some beautiful offense. I love the post pass. Harper Peterson to Nora Ezike. It was fun also to see Nora get out in transition and finish her layup. Alex had a beautiful assist to Carly, kind of right out of our offense. Stavi Papadaki I think had a nice assist out there, you know, but it is really important. We need everybody. We have 15 players on our roster and we need every single one. And as Shay said, you know, obviously there are different roles on our team and we need every player to star in their role and this is something that our team has really embraced.”

In the end, Stanford would win 82-50. Cornell battled hard, but Stanford is simply on another level. It was a solid win for Stanford to wrap up non-conference play.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at NC State on New Year’s Day. Tipoff is set for 11:00 AM PT on ACCN.

Note: Stanford was without Chloe Clardy, who was out with an undisclosed illness.

