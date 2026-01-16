Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball cruises to victory in Chestnut Hill

Credit: GoStanford.com

On Thursday, Stanford women’s basketball defeated Boston College on the road in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts by a final score of 77-52. Stanford point guard Hailee Swain led the way for the Cardinal with 15 points and seven rebounds while wing Courtney Ogden (13 points, 9 rebounds, & 6 assists), forward Nunu Agara (10 points & 8 rebounds), and forward Lara Somfai (10 points) also scored in double figures. Boston College forward Kayla Rolph was the top scorer for the Eagles with 15 points. Stanford improves to 15-4 overall and 4-2 in the ACC while Boston College falls to 4-16 overall and 0-7 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Boston College-Thursday, January 15th

This one was one-way traffic for Stanford and honestly not as close as the final score indicates. Stanford led 20-9 at the end of the 1st quarter, 43-15 at halftime, and 66-24 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Boston College outscored Stanford 28-11 in the 4th quarter to make the final score look more respectable, but that was largely due to Stanford resting their players and letting their reserves get a run.



The most jarring stat from the game was Stanford having a +20 rebounding advantage as they out-rebounded Boston College 44-24. I said before the game Stanford should look to win the rebounding battle by at least 15 and they exceeded that mark by five. It’s pretty wild to see a rebounding differential that large. Especially by the road team in conference play. Though in this case, having only 633 people in attendance isn’t much of a home court advantage. When you clean up on the glass like that, you ought to win big. The most dominant rebounding quarter for Stanford was the 3rd quarter in which they out-rebounded Boston College 15-3.

All around, this was a dominant win for the Cardinal. There’s really not a whole lot for them to complain about. They were in control from start to finish and Boston College gave them very little resistance.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Syracuse on Sunday, January 18th. Tipoff is set for 11:00 AM PT on ACC Network.

