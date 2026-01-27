Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball falls to Cal in Berkeley in OT
On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to Cal at Maples Pavilion by a final score of 78-66....
Stanford comes in at 15-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC while Cal comes in at 11-9 overall and 2-5 in the ACC....
Stanford comes in at 14-5 overall and 3-3 in the ACC while Cal comes in at 14-5 overall and 2-4 in the ACC....
Stanford men’s basketball head coach Kyle Smith answered questions from the media in advance of facing Cal on The Farm on Saturday....
Cal men’s basketball head coach Mark Madsen answered questions from the media in advance of facing Stanford on The Farm on Saturday....
Stanford men's basketball senior Chisom Okpara has announced that his season is over....
Here's a look at where things sit with Bay Area men's college basketball in mid-January....
On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball fell to Syracuse on the road by a final score of 69-58....
On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to No. 6 Duke at Maples Pavilion by a final score of 80-50....
Stanford comes in at 14-4 overall and 3-2 in the ACC while Duke comes in at 16-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC....
Back in the Mike Montgomery era, Stanford and Duke had some epic battles....
Stanford women’s basketball defeated Boston College on the road in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts by a final score of 77-52....
Stanford comes in at 14-4 overall and 3-2 in the ACC while Boston College comes in at 4-15 overall and 0-6 in the ACC....
On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball upset No. 14 North Carolina on their home floor of Maples Pavilion by a final score of 95-90....
Stanford comes in at 13-4 overall and 2-2 in the ACC while North Carolina comes in at 14-2 overall and 2-1 in the ACC....
Stanford men’s basketball head coach Kyle Smith spoke to the media in advance of this week’s home games against North Carolina and Duke....
North Carolina men’s basketball head coach Hubert Davis shared his thoughts on Stanford earlier this week....
On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball fell to Duke at home by a final score of 67-60....
On Sunday at 2:00 PM PT on ESPN, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Duke to The Farm....
On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to No. 23 Virginia on the road in Charlottesville by a final score of 70-55....
On Saturday at 11:15 AM PT on The CW, Stanford men’s basketball will face No. 23 Virginia on the road....
On Thursday, Stanford women’s basketball defeated Wake Forest at home by a final score of 55-43....
On Thursday, January 8th at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX, Stanford women’s basketball will welcome Wake Forest to Maples Pavilion....
On Wednesday, Stanford men’s basketball defeated Virginia Tech on the road by a final score of 69-68. Ebuka Okorie scored 31 points....
Stanford men’s basketball will take on the Virginia Teck Hokies on the road in Blacksburg, Virginia....