Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball falls to Miami in OT at ACC tourney

On Wednesday, Stanford women’s basketball fell to Miami in the first round of the ACC tournament by a final score of 83-76 in overtime. Ra Shaya Kyle led the way for the Hurricanes with 25 points and 11 rebounds while guards Gal Raviv and Amarachi Kimpson each had 20 points. Raviv also having six rebounds, six assists, and two steals. Stanford wing Courtney Ogden was the top performer for the Cardinal with 22 points, five rebounds, and six assists while point guard Hailee Swain had 17 points. Miami would go on to lose to Notre Dame on Thursday in the second round by a final score of 69-54.

BOX SCORE: Stanford vs. Miami-Wednesday, March 4th

Miami led Stanford 12–8 with 4:41 remaining in the first quarter. The Hurricanes went on an 8–0 run over the final 2:08, while Stanford missed four straight field-goal attempts.

Miami led Stanford 19–10 at the end of the first quarter. Stanford shot 4-of-20 from the field and 1-of-4 from three-point range, settling for far too many jumpers and needing to get to the basket.

Miami led Stanford 30–28 with 3:39 remaining in the second quarter. Stanford went on a 7–0 run over the final 58 seconds, with Courtney Ogden heating up for the Cardinal with 11 points as Stanford began to wake up.

Stanford led Miami 39–37 at halftime. Hailee Swain and Ogden each scored 11 points for the Cardinal. Stanford caught fire from deep in the second quarter, shooting 7-of-9 from three and making seven of its final eight field goals. Gal Raviv (12 points) and Ra Shya Kyle (11 points) led Miami.

Miami led Stanford 51–49 with 4:49 remaining in the third quarter. The Hurricanes went on a 6–0 run over the final 1:10, with Kyle up to 17 points as Stanford struggled to slow her down.

Miami led 58–50 with 2:05 remaining in the third quarter following a 7–0 run over the final 1:25. Stanford needed an answer to close the quarter.

Miami led Stanford 65–52 at the end of the third quarter, outscoring the Cardinal 28–13 in the period. A buzzer-beating three-pointer by Natalie Wetzel capped a 14–2 run to close the quarter.

Miami led Stanford 70–59 with 5:00 remaining. Stanford had gone scoreless over the previous 2:42 and needed to catch fire to avoid being sent packing.

Miami led Stanford 70–62 with 2:32 remaining after a huge three-pointer by Lara Somfai gave the Cardinal a flicker of hope.

Miami led Stanford 70–68 with 1:05 remaining after Miami traveled and Ogden knocked down a three-pointer to pull the Cardinal back into the game.

Miami led Stanford 70–68 with 23.8 seconds remaining. Stanford had possession but committed back-to-back turnovers.

The game was tied at 70–70 with 18.8 seconds remaining after Ogden finished inside for the Cardinal with a clutch bucket.

The game went to overtime tied at 70–70 after Stanford forced a stop and Miami came up empty on its final possession of regulation.

In overtime, Miami would go on to win 83-76 as the Cardinal once again faded after fighting hard to get back in the game. The Hurricanes simply found another gear to close the door for good. While they would go on to lose to Notre Dame the next day, it was still nice for Miami to win this game in terms of improving their WBIT resume.

As for Stanford, this is a very disappointing outcome. They had a chance to extend their season and keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive. Instead, they’re now looking at a second straight season of playing in the WBIT. That is simply not the level they want to be at as a program.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is await their postseason fate and assume they are WBIT bound. If they do end up in the WBIT, they better make a run in that tournament and not get sent packing in the first round like last year. Otherwise, they’d effectively have not made any progress from last year to this year and that’s the worst feeling you can have as a program. On that note, Stanford will find out their fate for certain on Selection Sunday, which will be on March 15th.

