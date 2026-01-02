Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball falls to NC State in Raleigh

Nunu Agara finished with 16 points for Stanford. Credit: GoStanford.com

On New Year’s Day, Stanford women’s basketball fell to NC State on the road by a final score of 74-46. NC State guard Zoe Brooks led the way for the Wolfpack with 18 points and six assists while forward Tilda Trygger (12 points & 8 rebounds), forward Khamil Pierre (10 points & 7 rebounds), and guard Zamareya Jones (10 points & 5 rebounds) also scored in double figures. Stanford forward Nunu Agara led the way for the Cardinal with 16 points and eight rebounds while wing Courtney Ogden finished with 12 points. Stanford freshman forward Lara Somfai once again was a monster on the glass with six points and 16 rebounds. NC State improves to 10-4 overall and 3- 0 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 12-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at NC State-Thursday, January 1st

Stanford was once again without guard Chloe Clardy, their top scorer off the bench. Clardy is still out with an illness and did not make the trip. That indicates it’s unlikely she plays Sunday against North Carolina, but players have flown solo to meet their team for the second game of a road trip before. So I guess we’ll see, but I wouldn’t bank on that happening.

NC State led 18-11 at the end of the 1st quarter as Pierre, Trygger, and Brooks each had four points for the Wolfpack. Agara had four points for the Cardinal. NC State was shooting 8-17 (47.1%) from the field while Stanford was shooting 5-15 (33.3%).

At halftime, NC State led 32-26 as Stanford outscored them 15-14 in the 2nd quarter. Brooks was pacing the Wolfpack with eight points while Agara was up to 12 points for the Cardinal. Agara was doing her part, but others needed to get rolling.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, NC State led 51-37 as the Wolfpack outscored the Cardinal 19-11 in the quarter. Pierre and Brooks each had 10 points for the Wolfpack. Their defense had held the Cardinal to 33.3% shooting from the field. Only Agara (15 points) and Ogden (12 points) had gotten going for Stanford at all.

In the 4th quarter, NC State outscored Stanford 23-9, really blowing the Cardinal out in the end. 74-46 would be the final score. Stanford ran out of gas at the end and really went icy cold from the field, shooting 3-15 in the 4th quarter. After a tight first half, NC State cruised to victory in the second half.

For Stanford, this was overall a very disappointing result. Even without Clardy, they would have liked this game to be much more competitive than it was. The way the went cold on offense in particular was frustrating for them. While NC State’s defense deserves some credit for that, Stanford also could have had better shot selection.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is shake this one off and get ready for the next game, which will be against No. 16 North Carolina on the road on Sunday, January 4th. Tipoff is set for 10:00 AM PT on ESPN.

