Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball falls to Notre Dame

Courtney Ogden had 23 points and 10 rebounds for Stanford. Credit: Eakin Howard/ISI Photos

On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball fell to Notre Dame at Maples Pavilion by a final score of 78-66. Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo went off for 37 points, nine rebounds, and four steals while guard Cassandre Prosper had 14 points and eight rebounds. Stanford wing Courtney Ogden was the top performer for the Cardinal with 23 points and 10 rebounds while guard Chloe Clardy had 16 points and three rebounds. Notre Dame improves to 14-8 overall and 6-5 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 15-8 overall and 4-6 in the ACC.

VIDEO: Stanford Women’s Basketball Postgame Press Conference: Notre Dame

BOX SCORE: Notre Dame at Stanford-Sunday, February 1st

“Well, obviously we’re disappointed with the outcome,” Stanford head coach Kate Paye said after the game. “Notre Dame, Hannah Hidalgo is a spectacular player. We tried a lot of different things. We made a few adjustments, but she really got it going. They really hurt us. I think the biggest thing that jumps out to me on the stat sheet is the 50 points in the paint. Some of them were Hildalgo driving in there and then especially late in the 4th quarter, their post players really going inside and attacking our young bigs. We took care of the ball a little bit better, which I was excited about. I was very happy for Courtney Ogden with the double-double. That’s something I’ve been challenging her with. It is very challenging. Obviously we are down two starters without Talana Lepolo and Nunu Agara out there. For sure the only team in the country that’s starting three freshmen. That’s not an excuse, but that’s the reality of it.

“And our freshmen are doing fantastic. Their upper class teammates are helping them. I want to really commend Courtney Ogden, Chloe Clardy, Shay Ijiwoye, Mary Ashley Stevenson for you know, taking the load on as returners and really being out there. And our freshmen are really competing. Hailee Swain playing 40 minutes and really playing fearless, I thought. These are some growing pains and some painful lessons, but I truly believe that in the long run, they will pay of.”

Stanford was once again without starting point guard Talana Lepolo and starting power forward Nunu Agara. Their absence would be felt as the game went on. Stanford had freshman point guard Hailee Swain play all 40 minutes while Clardy (38 minutes) and Ogden (39 minutes) nearly played the whole game as well.

“For any player, whether it’s Nunu, Talana, other players on our team Kennedy, Harper, it’s not fun being out, you know?” Paye said. “And it’s very painful. But I know they’re working extremely hard to get back and get healthy.”

At the end of the 1st quarter, Notre Dame led 20-18. Hidalgo was up to 12 points and three rebounds for the Irish while Ogden was up nine points and four rebounds for the Cardinal. Notre Dame was shooting 10-24 (41.7%) from the field while Stanford was shooting 7-17 (41.2%).

With 5:43 to go in the 2nd quarter, Notre Dame led 24-22. It was a 2:26 scoring drought for the Irish. Clardy had a nice steal and layup to get on the board for the Cardinal while Swain was up to seven points following a nice layup inside. Notre Dame called for time.

At halftime, Notre Dame led 32-30. Alexandra Eschmeyer hit a huge corner 3-pointer to beat the buzzer for Stanford. She was up to nine points and three rebounds while Ogden had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Cardinal. Hidalgo was up to 18 points, four rebounds, and three steals for Notre Dame. It was a tight game at the break.

“Yeah, Alex as a freshman, 13 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, I thought she did very well,” Paye said of Eschmeyer. “That was a really big basket heading into the half to give us a little momentum and cut the lead. I think Alex has improved so much and again, it’s not always linear. Sometimes it’s kinda up and down, up and down. She had a huge game against Cal, a career high, struggled a little bit against Louisville, and now is kinda back at it against Notre Dame and that’s kind of what you expect with young players and playing so many young players. So, again, we’re very hopeful and optimistic and I really believe that going into this stretch of our season, we have a great opportunity to continue to improve and be playing our best basketball heading into March.”

With 4:43 to go in the 3rd quarter, Notre Dame led 47-44. Both teams were heating up offensively. Notre Dame had made four of their last five field goals while Stanford had made five of their last five field goals. Hidalgo was up to 22 points for Notre Dame while Ogden was up to 18 points for Stanford.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Notre Dame led 58-52. Hidalgo hit a huge jumper from the corner to beat the buzzer. She was up to 31 points for the Irish. Stanford had not been able to defend her nearly well enough.

In the 4th quarter, Notre Dame would pull away to win 78-66, outscoring Stanford 20-14. Stanford simply ran out of gas as Hidalgo continued to do her thing. With both Agara and Lepolo out, Stanford was simply too tired at the end.

“We were down six going into the 4th quarter, that is not an insurmountable lead at all,” Paye said. “Again, Hidalgo really got it going. She started attacking the basket. We had some slippage in our transition defense. Maybe some slippage in some scout stuff and then they really started going inside to their bigs and we did not have the offensive firepower to counter that.”

For Notre Dame, this is a good win for them. They get a Bay Area split, which is becoming one of the toughest road trips in the ACC. If you can get a split out West, that’s always a positive. Hidalgo was fantastic all afternoon long and showed why she is arguably the top two-way player in the nation.

“So, extremely grateful for this win,” Notre Dame head coach Niele Ivey said after the game. “It’s a big win on the road for us. I’m really proud of this group. They way that they fought the last couple games, we have been fighting all the way tooth and nail. This group is not letting up. I thought that we started off the game really sharp. A lot sharper than we’ve been starting, which is great. Defensively, we did a lot of things that were phenomenal. We scored, we out-rebounded them, I think it was 45 to 35. And the second half, I think we really responded and got the stops.

“Knew personnel and was tough. Tough down the stretch, Hannah did a great job of controlling this game, and we had just a great effort from so many, so many people on this team and again really proud of this group, proud of this fight, and then Hannah just phenomenal. She’s one of the best players in the country today. She showed why she is, had 37 points, just phenomenal. The way that she controlled the game, the way that she got downhill, she was pretty much unstoppable. So proud of her leadership. I’m proud of the energy and the effort and the way that she carries us is just, it’s just amazing.

“So again, great team win, I love the way that we played together. We played so sound together. It was a lot of fun to be apart of. Just want to take this win and continue growing from this one.”

As for Stanford, this is a disappointing loss. They were hoping to at least salvage a home split. But in the end, they dropped both home games this week. That’s not how they wanted this week to go.

Looking ahead, Stanford should consider relying on their bench a little bit more until they get back to full strength. Paye played just seven players with Ogden, Clardy, and Swain each playing 38+ minutes. Carly Amborn, Nora Ezike, Lauren Green, and Stavi Papadaki to my knowledge were all healthy to play. Given Stanford ran out of gas at the end, Stanford might just have to deepen their rotation so as to give their starters a bit more rest. It’s not the ideal thing to do, but your bench is there for a reason. To come in when others get injured.

“Hailee played 40 minutes, Courtney 39, Chloe 38. We don’t want to do that, but obviously when we’re short right now, that’s what is necessary and I thought they were out there,” Paye said. “They battled really well. I thought for stretches that we were a better conditioned team, but ultimately in the 4th quarter they really overpowered us. I think our team works very hard on their conditioning. We need more contributions from more people and we need people to continue to work hard to improve.”

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Pittsburgh on Thursday, February 5th. Tipoff is set for 3:00 PM PT on ACCNX.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com