Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball falls to Syracuse on the road

Lara Somfai had a career-high 17 points. Credit: GoStanford.com

On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball fell to Syracuse on the road by a final score of 69-58. Syracuse guard Dominique Darius led the way for the Orange with 26 points and four assists while center Uche Izoje had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Stanford freshman forward Lara Somfai had a career-high 17 points to go along with eight rebounds while junior forward Nunu Agara had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Syracuse improves to 16-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 15-5 overall and 4-3 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Syracuse-Sunday, January 18th

Stanford rolled with their normal starting five of Hailee Swain, Talana Lepolo, Nunu Agara, Lara Somfai, and Courtney Ogden. Stanford led 12-10 with 5:20 to go in the 1st quarter after getting down 10-4. Stanford was on an 8-0 run as Somfai had made a pair of 3-pointers while Ogden had made a jumper. Syracuse would finish the quarter on a 7-2 run to lead 21-17. It would have been a 7-0 run, but a layup by Chloe Clardy got the Cardinal two more points with 23 seconds left in the quarter. Darius was up to 10 points for the Orange while Somfai had nine points for the Cardinal. Both players were in a nice groove.

Syracuse would lead 27-19 with 6:21 to go in the 2nd quarter as they were starting to gain some separation from the Cardinal. The Cardinal would respond with a 6-0 run to make it 27-25 with 4:38 to go in the quarter as Shay Ijiwoye had a couple of layups while Chloe Clardy had a pair of free throws. Syracuse would end the quarter on a 10-4 run to lead 37-29 at halftime. Darius was up to 14 points for Syracuse while Somfai had 15 points. Ball security was the biggest difference at this point as Stanford had 13 turnovers while Syracuse had eight turnovers.

With 4:58 to go in the 3rd quarter, Syracuse led 42-33 after a bucket inside by Izoje. Stanford needed to find a way to close the gap. At the end of the 3rd quarter, Syracuse led 49-41. Stanford was still struggling to find ways to put real pressure on the Orange.

In the 4th quarter, Stanford was unable to rally as 69-58 would be the final score. The key stat of the afternoon was Stanford having 22 turnovers while Syracuse had 16 turnovers. Stanford cannot expect to win many games if they are going to be so careless with the ball. That is something that they need to fix.

The bright spot for Stanford was definitely Somfai scoring a career-high 17 points. As she gets more and more confident scoring, that’s something that should absolutely benefit the team down the road.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Cal on Sunday, January 25th. Tipoff is set for 3:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com