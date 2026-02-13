Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball falls to Virginia Tech at Maples

Credit: Maddie Hinkley/ISI Photos

On Thursday, Stanford women’s basketball fell to Virginia Tech at home by a final score of 79-67. Virginia Tech forward Carys Baker led the way for the Hokies with 24 points and seven rebounds while forward Kilah Freelon had 15 points and five rebounds. Stanford guard Chloe Clardy was the top scorer for the Cardinal with 20 points while Lara Somfai had a double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Virginia Tech improves to 19-7 overall and 9-5 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 16-10 overall and 5-8 in the ACC.

“Well, Virginia Tech is a very good team,” Stanford head coach Kate Paye said after the game. “Coach Duffy does a great job. They have some very experienced players. They run their stuff very well. They have two really nice shooters in Wenzel and Baker. I thought our team played much harder than we did on Sunday. So, I was excited about that. You know, we’re up two at halftime. The 3rd quarter really hurt us. Their shooters got loose. We just lost them a couple times and the basket got big for them. We turned the ball over too many times. Just kinda some self-inflicted wounds out there. So, obviously we’re in a tough stretch right now. We’re very hopeful that maybe we can get some healthy bodies back. We’ve been playing a really short rotation. We have no excuses. We’re just gonna have to learn very quickly and try to tighten some things up. I thought Chloe Clardy had a great game. Lara Somfai, another double-double. You know, we’re playing a lot of young players and there’s a lot of growing pains out there.”

With 4:59 to go in the 1st quarter, Virginia Tech led 10-8. Courtney Ogden was up to five points for Stanford, getting in a nice groove early.

At the end of the 1st quarter, Stanford led 16-14 as they now had a two point lead. Somfai joined Ogden with five points while also grabbing four rebounds. Stanford had five turnovers, while Virginia Tech had one. Stanford needed to take better care of the ball. Freelon led the Hokies with six points.

With 4:28 to go in the 2nd quarter, Stanford led 24-20. Shay Ijiwoye finished through contact in transition for the hoop plus the harm. It was a big-time finish, but she was unable to convert at the foul line. Ogden moved up to seven points to lead the Cardinal. It was a tight game at Maples.

At halftime, Stanford led 34-32. Clardy moved up to 10 points for Stanford after an impressive and-1. Ogden was right behind her with nine points. Baker had nine points for the Hokies, while Freelon added eight. Stanford’s 27–18 rebounding advantage was a major reason why they were up.

“I thought our defense was pretty good in the first half, trying to be aggressive defensively,” Paye said. “Got out ran a little bit. Again, it was a tight first half. Just the 3rd quarter really got away from us…Rebounding is something that is, you know, been a strength of this young team. Obviously Lara with 15 boards, we’re very excited about that. 15 offensive rebounds. You know, Shay’s helping us on the boards on, you know, we just need to, you know, see if we can take advantage of those more. They got out and they really ran on us. I thought our transition defense let us down. I mean, they pushed the ball and I think our team can learn a lot from it.”

With 6:20 to go in the 3rd quarter, Virginia Tech led 44-42. Clardy moved up to 15 points for Stanford on 5-of-11 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. Stanford held a 30–20 edge on the glass. Virginia Tech had only three turnovers, while Stanford had nine. Ball security was keeping Virginia Tech in the game despite getting beaten on the glass.

“Chloe shot the ball very well, she was hot,” Paye said. “Four-for-eight from three. That was great. Lara knocked down a couple. You know, we kind of have not been a statically great three-point shooting team. You know, I thought maybe we could have attacked the basket more. They are physical inside and I think we got to find a way to get more shots, more easy shots.”

With 4:24 to go in the 3rd quarter, Virginia Tech led 51-44. Ogden committed a turnover while trying to throw the ball into the post, the result of some miscommunication. Stanford was up to 11 turnovers and could not afford to give away possessions like that. Virginia Tech made them pay, as Baker led the Hokies with 14 points and four rebounds.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Virginia Tech led 60-52. Carys Baker (19 points), Carleigh Wenzel (13 points), and Kilah Freelon (12 points) were all in double figures for the Hokies. Chloe Clardy (18 points) and Courtney Ogden (11 points) were in double figures for the Cardinal. Stanford needed others to get going.



Virginia Tech expanded their lead to 10 points (69-59) with 6:54 to go. Baker moved up to 24 points and five rebounds for the Hokies, as Stanford was unable to contain her. Stanford needed to get some stops, as Virginia Tech had made three straight field goals.

From there, Virginia Tech would win 79-67 as Stanford ran out of steam. Carys Baker led the way for the Hokies with 24 points and seven rebounds, while Chloe Clardy’s 20 points paced the Cardinal.

It was a tough loss for Stanford given the NCAA tournament implications as they and Virginia Tech are both bubble teams. If the committee has to pick between one of the two teams, odds are good they’ll go with Virginia Tech. This really was a big win for the Hokies.

“Well, we knew coming into this game, obviously this game was very important,” Paye said. “So we are disappointed, but as you point out, you know, we have five games on our schedule and it’s against, you know, teams that are right there. Kind of in the thick of things that we’re trying for the ACC standings that we’re, you know, kind of fighting for for ACC standings. We feel like we have everything left to play for. Again, hopefully we can get healthy and get some reinforcements and get on a roll.”

With Nunu Agara and Talana Lepolo still out, Stanford has resorted to a seven player rotation. That’s clearly led to fatigue and the team fading down the stretch. When asked if she could deepen their bench at all until they return, Paye made it clear that she’s doing what she thinks is best. Even if it isn’t ideal.

“We definitely need more help from other people,” Paye admitted. “And you know, hopefully we can deepen our rotation soon…And as you point out, Nora and Carly are in the gym all the time and their time will come, too.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game on Sunday, February 15th against Virginia. Tipoff is set for 11:00 AM PT on The CW.

“Well, I know Kymora Johnson is an excellent guard,” Paye said of the Cavaliers. “Excellent guard. You know, excellent scorer, she play makes, it was very challenging for us to guard last year. So, we gotta get ready for her.”

