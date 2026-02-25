Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball gets much-needed win at Florida State

Credit: GoStanford.com

On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball defeated Florida State 77-61 on the road in Tallahassee. Stanford junior forward Nunu Agara (22 points & 14 rebounds) and junior wing Courtney Ogden (21 points, 5 rebounds, & 6 assists) led the way for the Cardinal while Florida State junior guard Solé Williams (17 points, 4 rebounds, & 3 assists) was the top performer for the Seminoles. Stanford improves to 17-12 overall and 6-10 in the ACC while Florida State falls to 9-19 overall and 4-12 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Florida State-Sunday, February 22nd

Stanford got off to a good start, leading 23-14 at the end of the 1st quarter. Agara led the Cardinal with 9 points on 4–5 shooting from the field. Ogden was also in a nice flow with 8 points. While not yet scoring any points, Shay Ijiwoye was bringing a nice spark at the point guard spot for the Cardinal with three assists, doing a good job of driving and finding open shooters.

At halftime, Stanford would lead 41-22. Ogden (15 points) and Agara (14 points & 7 rebounds) continued to lead the Cardinal. They were the only two players who had scored 5+ points for the team, as others needed to get rolling. Thankfully, their defense had been stellar.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 54-43 as Florida State outscored them 21-13 in the quarter. Ogden was up to 19 points for the Cardinal, while Agara had 16 points and 10 rebounds. Florida State won the third quarter 21–13. Williams scored 11 points in the 3rd quarter for the Seminoles, really taking her team on her back.

In the end, Stanford would win 77-61, finishing the game strong to close it out with conviction as Lara Somfai scored eight of her 15 points in the 4th quarter, shooting 6-8 from the field and 3-4 from 3-point range for the entire game. It was a much-needed win for the Cardinal as they are trying to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive.

For the most part, Stanford was in control the entire game. They were in a nice flow, moving the ball around and also getting after it on defense. It was the kind of basketball they’ve been hoping to play all season long. It was really a legitimate get it right game for the Cardinal.

Looking ahead, the key thing for Stanford is to build on this win and finish out the regular season strong, of which they have two games remaining, both at home. The first of those two games will be on Thursday at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX.

