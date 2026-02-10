Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball gets wrecked by Georgia Tech  

Credit: GoStanford.com

On Sunday, Stanford women’s basketball fell to Georgia Tech on the road by a final score of 74-52. Georgia Tech guard La’Nya Foster led the way for the Yellow Jackets with 25 points and four rebounds while guard Talayah Walker had 17 points and eight rebounds. Stanford freshman forward Lara Somfai was the top performer for the Cardinal with 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists. Georgia Tech improves to 11-14 overall and 6-7 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 19-6 overall and 5-7 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Georgia Tech-Sunday, February 8th

Georgia Tech would lead 21-15 at the end of the 1st quarter. Talayah Walker was up to six points for the Yellow Jackets while Hailee Swain and Lara Somfai each had four points for the Cardinal. Georgia Tech was shooting 5-14 (35.7%) from 3-point range while Stanford was 1-7 (14.3%) from 3-point range. Stanford was not able to get their perimeter shots to fall.

At halftime, Georgia Tech led 37-32. Foster was leading the Yellow Jackets with 14 points while Swain’s eight points led Stanford. The Cardinal were hanging around but needed to make a push. Perimeter shooting continued to be an issue for Stanford as they were now just 2-15 (13.3%) from 3-point range.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Georgia Tech led 55-41. Foster was now up to 18 points for the Yellow Jackets. Stanford was just 18-50 (36.0%) from the field while also just 3-21 (14.3%) from 3-point range. Their shooting continued to be icy cold.

The 4th quarter wouldn’t be pretty for Stanford as Georgia Tech outscored them 19-11, making it a 74-52 final score. Stanford’s 32.8% shooting from the field and 20.0% shooting from 3-point range was nowhere near the level it needed to be. Just an all-around disappointing result.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is shake this off and look to bounce back this coming week. So long as Nunu Agara and Talana Lepolo remain out, they’re going to have to get more from their bench. It’s as simple as that.

Up next for Stanford is a home game vs. Virginia Tech on Thursday, February 12th. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX.

