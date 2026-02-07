Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball powers past Pittsburgh

Stanford freshman Lara Somfai at the foul line. Credit: GoStanford.com

On Thursday, Stanford women’s basketball defeated Pittsburgh on the road by a final score of 86-65. Stanford guard Chloe Clardy (26 points & 4 assists) and Stanford wing Courtney Ogden (23 points & 7 assists) were both the top scorers for the Cardinal while forward Lara Somfai had a near triple-double with 15 points, 23 rebounds, and eight assists. Pittsburgh guard Theresa Hagans was the top scorer for the Panthers with 21 points and four assists. Stanford improves to 16-8 overall and 5-6 in the ACC while Pittsburgh falls to 8-16 overall and 1-10 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Pittsburgh-Thursday, February 5th

At the end of the 1st quarter, Stanford led 19-16. Stanford was shooting 9‑20 (45.0%) from the field while Pitt was 6‑14 (42.9%) from the field. Lara Somfai was in a nice rhythm early for the Cardinal with six points and six rebounds. Both teams were struggling from the perimeter: Stanford was 1‑6; Pitt was 1‑4.

At halftime, Stanford would lead 43-35. Chloe Clardy was up to 14 points and four assists for Stanford while Hailee Swain had 11 points. Lara Somfai nearly had a double‑double with nine points and 13 rebounds. Mikayla Johnson led Pitt with 12 points and three rebounds. It was a bit of a slow start at the beginning for Stanford, but toward the end of the 2nd quarter, they started to find a groove.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Stanford was up 59-49. Chloe Clardy and Lara Somfai were both doing work for the Cardinal. Clardy was up to 22 points on 6‑10 shooting from 3‑point range while Somfai had 11 points and 18 rebounds. Stanford had limited Pittsburgh to 7‑8 shooting from the foul line, overall doing a nice job of taking away the Panthers’ biggest strength.

In the end, Stanford would win 86-65. Stanford pulled away with confidence, outscoring Pitt 27‑16 in the 4th quarter. Things were a bit close for the first three quarters, but then Stanford found their footing and came out on top with a commanding victory.

Overall, this was a good win for Stanford. You gotta win the games you are supposed to win and even with this being on the road, this is a game they were supposed to win. They took care of business and did so by 20+ points, actually outperforming my expected outcome of a 78-60 victory.

Up next for Stanford is a road game at Georgia Tech on Sunday, February 8th. Tipoff is set for 11:00 AM PT on ACCNX.

