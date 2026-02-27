Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball smokes SMU

Credit: Supriya Limaye/ISI Photos

On Thursday, Stanford women’s basketball defeated SMU at home by a final score of 87-57. Stanford freshman forward Lara Somfai was the top scorer for the Cardinal with 19 points and seven rebounds while junior forward Courtney Ogden had 15 points and six rebounds. SMU senior guard Ayanna Thompson had 18 points and four rebounds as the top performer for the Mustangs. Stanford improves to 18-12 overall and 7-10 in the ACC while SMU falls to 9-20 overall and 2-15 in the ACC.

“That was a great team win,” Stanford head coach Kate Paye said after the game. “We jumped on them right from the beginning, which was really exciting to see. We had a couple; I wasn’t really excited about our second quarter. I thought our defense let us down a little bit. But it’s always great anytime you can play everybody. We had a lot of nice contributions. It was great to see Laura get her 3-point shot going. That’s always fun. You know, just a very balanced team effort, very excited. 18 assists and really spread the ball throughout our team. I like the ball movement. We took care of the ball much better. Really excited about some of the play, kind of late in the game to see, you know Carly Amborne throw that beautiful backdoor pass to Nora Ezike and then Nora returned the favor and had the nice pass out to Carly for a 3-point shot. So you know, this is something we want to build on. Our team feels like we haven’t played our best basketball this year yet and we feel like we’re moving in that direction. Got two wins and a big game on Sunday against Clemson.”

This game was one-way traffic for the Cardinal. They led 31-6 at the end of the 1st quarter as freshman point guard Hailee Swain was already in double figures with 10 points on a perfect 5-5 shooting from the field while Somfai was approaching double figures with eight points and four rebounds. SMU shot 3-13 (23.1%) from the field and 0-6 from 3-poitn range in the 1st quarter. Stanford in contrast shot 14-20 (70.0%) from the field in the 1st quarter. The 3-ball wasn’t falling for them (1-5), but aside from that it was sheer dominance.

“Well, we know they’ve dealt with, unfortunately some injury situation. We’ve been in that situation,” Paye said of SMU. “You know, it’s not easy. It’s not fun. You know, obviously we studied their last game. I thought they played Notre Dame very tough in the first half of that game before Notre Dame kind of got away with it. So our team prepared very hard. Adia [Barnes] is an excellent coach. Obviously, she’s in her first year at SMU. She’s building. The same way that we’re building at Stanford. You know, she will get it going. She will get it going. Obviously, they do have a thin rotation. Our goal was to really play great defense, rebound, really try to run the floor. I thought we pushed it much better tonight. Got out in transition a little bit more, which I was excited about. And we wanted to go inside.”

“Yeah, well I think playing together, I think, we are such a close knit team off the court, and I know we’ve said that a lot, but it’s really true,” Somfai said of their dominant 1st quarter. “And just bringing that onto the court. I think that’s been the main focus and our practices have been amazing. Like we have really been challenging each other in practice these past two weeks. So I think we’re really happy that they’re showing on the court, just how much we love each other. I think that’s kind of putting the hammer to the nail, I guess.”

Given the huge lead Stanford had at the end of the 1st quarter, the game was for all intents and purposes over at that point. SMU would outscore Stanford 23-19 in the 2nd quarter while Stanford responded with a 22-14 3rd quarter victory before edging them 15-14 in the 4th quarter despite emptying their bench. Freshmen Nora Ezike (4 points) and Carly Amborn (3 points) both were able to get on the scoreboard to the delight of their teammates. In what has been a bit of a rough stretch for Stanford, this was a game that was all-smiles for them.

“Oh, it’s so good,” Somfai said of seeing Ezike and Amborn score. “It’s so good to see them. I mean, they work so hard and in practice, like they work so, so hard every day. So they definitely deserve it and I think it’ll be really great in the future in the coming years to see them come out.”

Across the board, Stanford really took care of business. They shot a solid 13-17 (76.5%) from the foul line, they had a +9 turnover margin, and they held the Mustangs’ top scorer Zahra King (15.0 points) to just four points. There really is not much for them to be upset with after this game.

“Absolutely, you know, we want to be aggressive,” Paye said of having 28 points off turnovers. “Let me see our numbers right here. 10 steals. Chloe with five steals. I’m excited for Chloe to kind of get her game going out there. Shay always brings us good energy. Hailee Swain at one point was 7-for-7 and she missed a layup and I was kinda on her about that and I just told her; I guess I’m greedy. I want you to make every shot. So, Courtney was very steady. Knocking her three down, getting us off to a good start. I just like the consistency maybe of our core rotation players. And that’s been really been something that we’ve been striving for. So, just kind of like, what can we count on you for? And I thought people really stepped up.”

Somfai, who shot 5-8 from the field, 2-4 from 3-point range, and 7-8 from the foul line, was in a nice groove all night long. This was the kind of game Stanford needs her to have with as much regularity as possible. When her shot is falling, Stanford is very difficult to stop.

“Ooh, well, I think just extra reps,” Somfai said of the key to her shot falling. “Like extra practice, I think we we’re always in the gym. Everyone on our team is always in the gym and Coach Kate talks about that a lot. So I definitely think just getting the gym and I think just shooting the right shots. I think when the ball moves and getting extra shots, that’s when they start dropping. And I know for me, just knowing which shots to shoot. I think I started the season; I was just rushing a lot on my shot.”

As positive as this win was for Stanford, the reality is they have much bigger fish to fry going forward. They’re still as of now projected to be on the outside looking in with respect to making the NCAA tournament. A win over Clemson on Sunday would be massive in terms of boosting their NCAA tournament odds and Clemson defeated Cal 70-63 on Thursday in Berkeley, so they won’t be messing around. In many ways, Stanford’s season could come down to whether or not they beat Clemson.

On that note, Stanford will face Clemson on Sunday at 11:00 AM PT on The CW. That will be Senior Day. The final home game of the season and the final game of the regular season before the ACC tournament.

“For sure, we need to keep up the momentum,” Somfai said. “I think momentum is a really good thing heading into the ACC tournament. So as much momentum as we can get, we need it. Yeah.”

“I mean, to be really honest, we’ve been totally focused on SMU,” Paye said of facing Clemson. “We’ve watched a lot of Clemson’s game film. You know, here we are, kind of last game of the regular season. By this time you, as you’re scouting, you’re looking at a lot of different teams. You know, they have a lot of different weapons. You know, Shawn Poppie is an excellent coach. He does a great job in the portal. You know, they shoot a lot of threes. I know they’re very tough defensively. Obviously, we had an overtime game against them last year at their place and it’s gonna be extremely competitive.”

