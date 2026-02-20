Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball suffers disappointing loss to Miami

Credit: Supriya Limaye/ISI Photos

On Thursday, Stanford women’s basketball fell to Miami on the road by a final score of 66-51. Miami guard Gal Raviv was the leading scorer for the Hurricanes with 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists while guard Amarachi Kimpson had 14 points. Stanford freshman guard Hailee Swain was the leading scorer for the Cardinal with 16 points and seven rebounds. Miami improves to 14-12 overall and 6-9 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 16-12 overall and 5-10 in the ACC.

At the end of the 1st quarter, Miami led 12-11. Raviv led the Hurricanes with six points. Courtney Ogden (five points) and Nunu Agara (four points) paced the Cardinal. It was a tight game early.

At halftime, Miami led 29-20 as the Hurricanes gained a bit of separation. Raviv continued to lead the Hurricanes with eight points and two rebounds. Ra Shaya Kyle and Ahnay Adams each scored six points. Courtney Ogden and Nunu Agara each had seven points for the Cardinal. The Hurricanes were getting a bit more balance and contributions, hence their lead.

Stanford outscored Miami 18–15 in the 3rd quarter, cutting Miami’s lead to six points (44-38). Swain led the Cardinal with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the field and 1-of-1 from the free-throw line. Stanford went 8-of-9 from the line but needed to attack the rim more consistently.

Stanford would cut the deficit to four points, but poor shot selection prevented the Cardinal from closing the gap further as Miami led 53-42 with 4:38 remaining. The Cardinal had their chances, but they weren’t able to make the winning plays needed to get across the finish line and secure the win. 66-51 would be the final score as Miami won by 15 points.



There’s really no way to sugar coat this. This is a bad loss for Stanford. They were favored to win this game and Miami came in having lost four of their last five games. The one win during that stretch being over a bad Boston College team. Stanford might have played their way out of the NCAA tournament for good with this loss. Staring down two straight missed NCAA tournaments is something that seems unfathomable for Stanford women’s basketball and yet here we are. One can’t help but wonder if head coach Kate Paye‘s seat is starting to heat up. She’s got four McDonald’s All-Americans on her roster. Making the tournament should be a given. Not a struggle.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is put this loss in the rear view mirror and get a road split. Up next for Stanford will be Florida State on the road on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 11:00 AM PT on ACC Network.

