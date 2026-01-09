Recap: Stanford Women’s Basketball wins gritty game against Wake Forest

Credit: Scott Gould/ISI Photos

On Thursday, Stanford women’s basketball defeated Wake Forest at home by a final score of 55-43. Stanford junior forward Nunu Agara led the way for the Cardinal with 27 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and one block while freshman guard Hailee Swain also scored in double figures with 10 points. Stanford freshman forward Alexandra Eschmeyer was fantastic defensively with three points, 11 rebounds, six blocks, and one steal. Wake Forest freshman guard Caitlyn Jones (11 points) and junior guard/forward Mary Carter (11 points) both scored in double figures for the Demon Deacons. Stanford improves to 14-3 overall and 3-1 in the ACC while Wake Forest falls to 12-5 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.

“Happy to come out of here with a win,” Stanford head coach Kate Paye said after the game. “I want to compliment Wake Forest and their coach Megan Gebbia. Their team is much improved from last year. They play a very challenging style. Obviously, you know, playing a zone the entire game. Kind of an unorthodox motion offense that’s very unpredictable. So, kind of made the game ugly and we knew that it would be challenging coming in and our team figured out a way to win. Winners find a way to win and it came down to rebounding again for the second game in a row and we’re very excited about that.

“I thought Nunu really stepped up. We liken our team to an orchestra and it’s gonna be different people on different nights. You know, Courtney has been carrying the load for our team. Tonight wasn’t her night. Lara, been a rebounding machine. Tonight wasn’t really her night, but Nunu really stepped up. I thought Hailee Swain gave us huge minutes and we’re excited to come out of here with a win.”

At the end of the 1st quarter, Stanford led 16-7. Nunu Agara balled out for Stanford with 9 points, outscoring the entire Wake Forest team.

The second quarter was low scoring as Stanford out-scored Wake Forest 8-6. As a result, it was a 24-13 lead for the Cardinal at halftime. Stanford finished the half on a 6-0 run over the final 5:06. Agara was going wild with 15 points and five rebounds. Wake Forest could not contain her as she had more than half of Stanford’s points and once again was outscoring their entire team.

With 4:06 to go in the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 37-23. It was not a high scoring affair, but the Cardinal remained in firm control. Agara was up to 21 points and five rebounds for the Cardinal, continuing to do her thing. Stanford shot 31.6% from the field while Wake Forest shot 25.0% from the field. Neither team shot well. Only Agara was really able to shoot as she went 7-10 from the field.

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Stanford led 41-30. Agara was up to 23 points and six rebounds for the Cardinal. The 3rd quarter was tied 17-17 as Stanford ended the quarter on a 2:44 scoring drought.

Stanford would lead 45-35 with 4:29 to go. Agara almost had a double-double with 25 points and nine rebounds. If it hadn’t been for her, Stanford would have been in a world of trouble. She had more than half their points.

“I think for me, it was my defense,” Agara said of the key to her performance. “I haven’t been playing the greatest defense at all, honestly, the whole year, so being able to get my hands on a couple balls, like, it’s my, gets me going, gets my engine going and so yeah, Kate talked about it before the game. If I get my defense going, if I can get my rebounding going, everything else will follow.”

When the final buzzer sounded, Stanford won by a final score of 55-43. In the words of Brad Gilbert, this was an example of winning ugly for the Cardinal. But a win is a win. Of course, there was nothing ugly about what Nunu Agara did: 27 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and one block. She really carried the Cardinal on her back. Doing it the same night that Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards became the third youngest player in the NBA history to reach 10,000 career points, leading his team to a 131-122 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Agara, being from Minnesota, was happy to hear of Edwards’ success on the same night as her.



“Yeah, nice. Yeah, I love Anthony Edwards,” Agara said with a smile. “I love Minnesota. Sadly, they disappoint me every single year in the playoffs, but hopefully not this year. But yeah, love Minnesota. I love Anthony Edwards. I’m glad that he did well as well.”

While Agara was the only player who shined on offense, it really was a team effort to get the win and great defense weas played by the entire team. Especially Alexandra Eschmeyer with those six blocks.

“Alex was a game changer,” Paye said. “She had a little bit of a solo late in the UNC game and she’s an example of just kind of our young freshmen really growing and learning every single game. Her defense is vastly improved. She had 11 rebounds, six blocks, it’s not all about scoring. Playing defense, rebounding, I thought she was huge out there.”

Up next for Stanford is a home game against Duke on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 2:00 PM PT on ESPN.

“Duke is an excellent team,” Paye said. “Obviously, they, you know, made it to the Elite Eight last year, returning so many of their players. They play a very, you know, they hang their hat on their defense and being tough and physical. You know, it’s going to present a very different challenge and I know that our team, is going to prepare hard and we’ll be ready to go on Sunday.”

