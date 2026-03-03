Recap: Stanford Women’s Tennis gets home split against Wake Forest and NC State

Credit: Karen Hickey/ISI Photos

Over the weekend, No. 24 Stanford women’s tennis had a home split against No. 9 NC State and No. 66 Wake Forest. Stanford defeated Wake Forest 4-0 on Friday while also falling to NC State 0-4 on Saturday.

“Yeah, I mean, I was really proud of our team,” Stanford head coach Frankie Brennan said about how the weekend went. “We felt like this was gonna be a tough weekend. It always is when you have the ACC play coming in and for our second week of ACC play, I thought we did a great job yesterday in handling Wake Forest. I felt like we performed well. I thought there were some nerves early on, because I felt like we felt like we should win. We were favorites, but that gets more nervy sometimes. We knew today’s match was going to be much tougher. This is a team that beat Cal 4-1, a very good Cal team yesterday 4-1. So we knew we were going to have our hands full a little bit, especially with all of our injuries and everything else. And you, Sein at number five, gave a great fight, but she’s been having major back issues. The fact that she was even out there competing. I am just so impressed and she had a great win yesterday or was gonna win yesterday. So, I’m optimistic. Showing, seeing some growth and some energy, but there’s a little ways to go.”

Match scores are below courtesy of GoStanford.com. The rankings posted above are what the rankings are now after both matches. NC State and Wake Forest both rose in the rankings after their Bay Area trip to face Stanford and Cal, while Stanford’s ranking fell slightly after getting the split:

No. 21 Stanford 4, No. 73 Wake Forest 0

DOUBLES

1) Nevena Carton/Kady Tannenbaum (WFU) d. Caroline Driscoll/Monika Ekstrand (STAN) 7-5

2) Alyssa Ahn/Tianmei Wang (STAN) d. Krystal Blanch/Aubrey Nisbet (WFU) 6-2

3) Sein Myoung/Morgan Shaffer (STAN) d. Heidi Bulger/Evie Oxford (WFU) 7-5

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3

SINGLES

1) Nevena Carton (WFU) led #62 Monika Ekstrand (STAN) 7-5, 5-4 unf.

2) #29 Alyssa Ahn (STAN) d. Krystal Blanch (WFU) 6-0, 6-1

3) Caroline Driscoll (STAN) d. Kady Tannenbaum (WFU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

4) Tianmei Wang (STAN) d. Heidi Bulger (WFU) 6-0, 6-0

5) Sein Myoung (STAN) led Evie Oxford (WFU) 6-4, 6-5 unf.

6) Morgan Shaffer (STAN) led Aubrey Nisbet (WFU) 7-6 (5), 3-3 unf.

Order of Finish: 2, 4, 3

No. 27 NC State 4, No. 21 Stanford 0

DOUBLES

1) #4 Gabriella Broadfoot/Victoria Osuigwe (NCST) d. Caroline Driscoll/Monika Ekstrand (STAN) 7-6 (0)

2) Alyssa Ahn/Tianmei Wang (STAN) d. #29 Jasmine Conway/Anna Zyryanova (NCST) 6-4

3) Mia Slama/Lavinia Tanasie (NCST) d. Sein Myoung/Morgan Shaffer (STAN) 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2, 1

SINGLES

1) #62 Monika Ekstrand (STAN) tied with #31 Mia Slama (NCST) 6-3, 3-6, 1-1 unf.

2) #29 Alyssa Ahn (STAN) tied with #38 Gabriella Broadfoot (NCST) 7-6 (3), 2-6 unf.

3) Caroline Driscoll (STAN) led #60 Anna Zyryanova (NCST) 6-2, 4-5 unf.

4) #28 Lainia Tanasie (NCST) d. Tianmei Wang (STAN) 6-3, 6-2

5) Victoria Osuigwe (NCST) d. Sein Myoung (STAN) 6-0, 6-0

6) #106 Jasmine Conway (NCST) d. Morgan Shaffer (STAN) 6-1, 6-2



Order of Finish: 6, 5, 4

Freshman Alyssa Ahn continues to show growth throughout the season. She’s dealt with some injury as well this year and is now being asked to play at a higher singles spot than she was projected to at the start of the season. She’s doing a good job of taking on that extra load and responsibility.

“Just outstanding,” Brennan said of Ahn. “I mean, she’s being asked to play a position that she didn’t expect to be in, playing the number two spot where we thought she might be playing a little bit lower with the injury, she moves up and she’s certainly showing that she can hold her own with some of the best players in the country. Gabby Broadfoot’s a great talent and she went toe to toe with her at times and you know, I would have liked to have seen that third set play out and see what was going to happen there, but I’m super proud of her. She’s a wonderful competitor, great energy, growing every day in her doubles, easy to coach, and a hard worker. And those are the things we need, you know?”



Another freshman who continues to grow is Tianmei Wang. Brennan likes how she’s growing alongside Ahn, who is her doubles partner right now.

“Yeah, same thing, I mean, just showing a lot of growth in the doubles,” Brennan said of Wang. “They are a really good cohesive doubles team. And Tianmei is working her way into singles. She’s a great player. Again, you know, needs to figure out ways to step up at the right time. And as well know, you’re coming from a world of individual tennis and now you’re playing for a team. There’s some different pressure there and for some it takes a little bit of growth. Like, she wants to win every match, so she’s not worried about having to win for the team. I think there’s some pressure that kind of seeps in a little bit and it’s like, you know, you want it too badly for your teammates sometimes. I think she’s just one of those kids that’s gonna compete to the death for her teammates, but it’s growing pains a little bit sometimes with the freshmen. Highs and lows.”

Moving to the ACC has been great for Stanford in terms of the quality of competition that they have to face. While not wanting to disrespect the Pac-12 at all, Brennan hinted that the competition has taken a step up in the ACC.

“I mean, just it’s a great, great conference,” Brennan said of the ACC. “No offense to the Pac-12, but the Pac-12 had some great teams, too competing. But this has a lot more depth. It seems like every team is dangerous. There’s some places you go to travel, where you’re playing in tough environments, like in Syracuse and Boston College and we go there, those are gonna be some tough indoor matches. Notre Dame and Louisville is going to be tough. Everyone’s sort of sneaky tough.

“So you cannot, there’s no days off and now I’m not saying we ever had days off in the Pac-12, but you certainly had some confidence levels against different teams. And then ACC man, they come to compete and when you’ve got NC State, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, you know, big dogs in that league and then you add us and Cal, that’s a pretty big collection of top tier teams, all who have seen great moments in their time. Yeah.”

Up next for Stanford is a home match against Pepperdine on Friday, March 6th at 2:00 PM PT. The livestream for that can be found on the team website.

“Yeah, I mean, again, what I want to see them do is take this, look at the scoreboard, look at some of these results, and say we can compete with these really good teams and see if we can parlay that against Pepperdine on Friday, you know?” Brennan said. “And look, the outcome is going to be the outcome. I just want us to keep growing, have the energy we had today, keep working on those doubles, keep seeing ways we can grow on the court during practice over the next, you know, four days that we have Monday through Thursday and then let’s get out there and just compete and that’s what I truly believe in with this team is they’re supporting each other. We are growing, but I think this is a team that we’re not gonna see the best of them really, until later in April.”

