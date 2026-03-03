Return of Niki Prongos significant for the Stanford offensive line

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal offensive lineman Niki Prongos (66) blocks against Boston College Eagles defensive lineman Ty Clemons (90) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

While Stanford lost a former offensive line starter to the transfer portal in freshman Emeka Ugorji, they did get some good news on the retention front with the news of redshirt junior (rising redshirt senior) offensive lineman Niki Prongos announcing that he’ll be back to finish his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.

Listed at 6’7”, 315 pounds, Prongos started all 12 games at left tackle for the Cardinal last season, grading out at 75.4 per PFF in pass blocking. That was the highest grade of any offensive lineman on the team and ranked fourth among starting left tackles in the ACC. Prongos also was really good at freeing up holes for sophomore running back Micah Ford, who rushed for 643 yards and four touchdowns last season.

With true freshman Mike Mitchell Jr. and Michigan transfer Davis Warren (two years of eligibility) projected to be the ones battling it out for the starting job, it’s going to be crucial for those guys to have an anchor at the left tackle position. You don’t want those guys dealing with pressure coming from the blind side.

As Stanford looks to have a productive season in year one of the Tavita Pritchard era, having their starting left tackle in Niki Prongos back is massive. That is such a critical position and one where experience really matters. Stanford made it clear to him that they valued him and they got rewarded for communicating that to him clearly. It’ll be interesting to see how he does in the spring and what kind of impact he makes in the 2026 season.

