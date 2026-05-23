Seattle 7-footer Austin Maurer transfers to Stanford

Jan 2, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Seattle U Redhawks center Austin Maurer (34) dunks the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 80-72 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images

Seattle transfer 7-footer Austin Maurer recently announced his commitment to Stanford. Stanford has since announced that they have officially signed him. Maurer is coming off a solid sophomore season with the Redhawks in which he averaged 7.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game. He is a guy who appears to be getting better, which is the perfect kind of addition for head coach Kyle Smith to work with. He will be a junior this upcoming season.

“We are thrilled to welcome Austin; he is a great addition to our program. He is cultural fit and addresses specific needs we have for our basketball team,” Smith said in the team release. “Austin gives us an experienced big man who is emerging as a floor spacing option. He is a late bloomer physically who is coming into his own, and he provides a presence on the glass and rim protection as well. We are hoping Cardinal hoop fans will see glimpses of Curtis Borchardt in him.”

In a 77-69 win at Stanford last season on November 21st, Maurer had eight points and two blocks on 3-6 shooting from the field and 2-2 shooting from the foul line. His best performance of the season came in a 70-66 victory over Washington on December 19th, in which he had 19 points, five rebounds, and three blocks. The next game, in a 71-68 win at UTSA on December 22nd, Maurer he had his lone double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Maurer’s addition comes after Stanford lost freshman big man Oskar Giltay to the transfer portal (UConn). Maurer fills a need there and should be in line to get a good amount of minutes next season. Listed at 7’0”, 225 pounds, Maurer has good size and has a nice blend of being able to score, rebound, and protect the rim. That’s the right combination to have if you are a big man.

Overall, Austin Maurer seems like a really nice find for the Stanford Cardinal out of the transfer portal. He fills a need in the post and seems to be a guy whose best basketball is still in front of him. I look forward to seeing what he brings to The Farm and how he develops under Kyle Smith and his coaching staff.

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