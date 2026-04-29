Stanford alum David Bailey goes No. 2 overall to the New York Jets in the 2026 NFL Draft

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey is selected by the New York Jets as the number two pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Stanford alum and edge rusher David Bailey went number two overall to the New York Jets in the 2026 NFL Draft. Bailey spent the last season at Texas Tech after graduating from Stanford with a degree in Science, Technology, and Society.

This past season with the Red Raiders, Bailey exploded for 52 combined tackles (32 solo), 19.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks. That was a massive jump from his junior season at Stanford in which he had 31 combined tackles (22 solo), 8.0 tackles for loss, and 7.0 sacks. Bailey totaled 111 tackles (73 solo), 22.5 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks during his three years on The Farm.



During his time at Stanford, Bailey always showed that he had potential, but it was just a matter of him figuring out how to put it all together. At times, he seemed to have motor issues and lacking focus. He clearly got that part figured out this past season at Texas Tech.

The other issue for Bailey at Stanford was the fact that he was asked to drop back into coverage far too often. He simply wasn’t utilized in blitz packages enough, which I always found perplexing. He is at his best when he’s going coming at quarterbacks like a bat out of hell.

Listed at 6’3”, 250 pounds, Bailey has tantalizing physical tools and speed. Once a guy like that figures it out, it’s honestly scary. He clearly flipped the switch at Texas Tech and also was in a better system that played to his strengths. As one that got to know him well during his time at Stanford, I’m personally excited to see what he does in a Jets uniform.

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