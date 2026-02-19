Stanford alum Spencer Jones gets standard contract with Denver Nuggets

Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

After being a on a two-way contract, Stanford alum Spencer Jones is now on a standard contract with the Denver Nuggets for the remainder of the season. Jones has played in 46 games for the Nuggets this season and with 50 games being the most he could play while on a two-way contract, the team had to convert his contract to a standard deal if they wanted him to keep playing.



In his second season in the NBA, Jones has shown his value with the Nuggets, averaging 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals per game on 50.5% shooting from the field, 41.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 62.2% shooting from the foul line. After playing in 6.3 minutes per game as a rookie, he’s become a key rotational guy for the Nuggets, starting 34 games this season while averaging 23.6 minutes per game.

Listed at 6’7”, 225 pounds, Jones is a prototypical 3 and D guy. He’s able to stretch the floor with his perimeter shooting while also getting after it on defense. He takes great pride in being a glue guy and somebody willing to do the gritty and non-glamorous things to help his team win: Take charges, play good defense, box out, etc.



During his time at Stanford, Jones exhibited those same traits. He averaged 11.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game for his Stanford career on 43.9% shooting from the field, 39.7% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.5% shooting from the foul line. He was always a guy who could be depended on to play good defense, make big shots, and do whatever was asked of him.

Jones experienced some adversity at Stanford during his fifth year. Due to injury, he didn’t have the kind of numbers he was hoping to have and yet he still managed to shoot 40.9% from 3-point range. That was something he tried to emphasize to NBA teams. That even when he wasn’t at full strength, he was still able to shoot at an elite clip and bring the effort on both ends of the floor. That toughness and resiliency has clearly paid off for Jones as he now has a standard contract with the Nuggets.

Looking ahead to the rest of the NBA season, the Nuggets are third in the Western Conference with a record of 35-20. It’ll be fun to see how the Nuggets do down the stretch of the season and what kind of impact Jones has come playoff time.

