Stanford alum Tommy Troy gets first Major League call up with Arizona Diamondbacks

Credit: Allan Henry/Imagn Images

On Saturday, Stanford alum Tommy Troy got hist first call up to the major leagues as the Arizona Diamondbacks picked up his contract from their Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces of the Pacific Coast League. The move comes as left fielder Lourdes Gurriel (hamstring) landed on the injured list. Troy is one of the top prospects in the Diamondbacks’ organization. He was their 1st round pick (12th overall) in the 2023 MLB Draft following his junior season on The Farm.

During his time at Stanford, Troy batted .338 for 34 home runs, 109 RBIs, a .603 slugging percentage, and a .411 on base percentage. He was a member of three straight College World Series teams from 2021-2023 and as a junior, batted .394 for 17 home runs, 58 RBIs, a .699 slugging percentage, and a .478 on base percentage while also getting 17 steals on 20 attempts. He really came into his own as a junior and established himself as one of the top players in college baseball.

In 44 games with the Aces this season, Troy has batted .307 for three home runs, 28 RBIs, a .397 on base percentage, and a .449 slugging percentage. He also has six stolen bases, so he’s shown an ability to be a weapon in that department as well. That was an area of his game that he really honed in on during his junior year.

As far as where Troy projects to play with the Diamondbacks, left field is obviously an immediate need, but he also has experience playing at second base and center field. So, he’s got some versatility that could allow him to stay up even after Gurriel gets healthy.

In truth, it really was a matter of when not if in terms of Tommy Troy getting a major league call up. It was something we all knew was coming. Now that the moment has arrived, it’ll be fun to see how he capitalizes and what kind of impact he makes.

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