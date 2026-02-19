Stanford and Arizona State agree to a home-and-home series  

Oct 22, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Elijhah Badger (2) is brought down by Stanford Cardinal linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar (14) after a pass reception during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford football has agreed to a home-and-home series with Arizona State. Both programs announced the news on Tuesday of this week. Arizona State will come to The Farm on September 6th, 2031 and then the following year, Stanford will head to Tempe on September 11th, 2032. The last time these two teams faced off was back in 2022 when they were both still in the Pac-12 together. Stanford won that game 15-14 on The Farm in a nailbiter. That was the final season that David Shaw was the head coach at Stanford. Arizona State has since left the Pac-12 to join the Big XII along with Colorado, Arizona, and Utah while Stanford left the Pac-12 to join the ACC along with Cal and SMU.

GoStanford.com: Sun Devils added to future schedule

Even though Stanford is now in the ACC, it’s still important that they maintain positive relationships with former Pac-12 schools. The reason why it’s so important is because it helps to stabilize their schedule geographically due to all the travel that the ACC demands. If you are going to play a non-conference game against another power conference school, you might as well make it be against a school that is geographically nearby and all the former Pac-12 schools check off that geographic box. Heck, the Pac-12 isn’t dead. Stanford should look to schedule games against Oregon State, Washington State, and the rest of the rebuilt Pac-12 as well.

On top of the geographic piece, it’s just fun for the fans to see old rivalries renewed. Stanford and Arizona State fans have a nostalgia for the old Pac-12 days. Seeing that come alive again for a couple of games will be fun for both fan bases. It might not rekindle much in the players, but the communities surrounding both programs will love it.

In 2031, Stanford is also scheduled to face San Jose State on the road on Saturday, September 20th. In 2032, Stanford is also set to welcome Vanderbilt to The Farm on Saturday, September 4th. Just to give you more of a picture of their future schedule for those two years. For a complete look at Stanford’s future schedules, FBSchedules.com has you covered.

