Stanford announces Jamey Mosley as DL coach; Mike Tuiasosopo to coach interior DL

Jan 9, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jamey Mosley (16) against the Clemson Tigers in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford football has announced Jamey Mosley as their new defensive line coach. In a yet to be announced move, Mike Tuiasosopo is coming over from Kansas State to be an assistant defensive line coach. Tuiasosopo is expected to focus on interior defensive line.

GoStanford.com: Mosley selected as defensive line coach

Mosley played linebacker at Alabama and was a member of two national championship teams with the Crimson Tide in 2015 and 2017. He would go undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft, spending the 2019 season on the practice squad with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals. Mosley has spent the last five seasons on the Crimson Tide’s defensive coaching staff before coming over to The Farm.

“Jamey Mosley embodies everything we want in a Stanford football coach – competitor, connector, and a championship mindset,” Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard said in the team release. “He’s been a part of excellent defenses, both as a player and a coach, and understands what it takes to build an elite defensive front. Jamey is a natural teacher who relates exceptionally well to people, and his experience winning national championships gives him a perspective that will resonate throughout our program. He’s a rising star in this profession, and I’m excited for our defensive linemen to develop under his leadership. Jamey will help construct a D-line that plays with relentless effort, detailed technique, and the kind of nastiness that sets the tone for our entire unit.”

“My family and I are extremely blessed and honored to be joining this prestigious program”, Mosley added. “I would like to personally thank Coach Prichard and General Manager Andrew Luck giving me the opportunity to join the Stanford family. The vision for this program has been clearly articulated: it will be one that embodies servant leadership, brotherhood, commitment, discipline, toughness, and pride, championing student-athletes as players and men. I am looking forward to leading this charge alongside this tremendous staff. God Bless and Go Card!”

What makes Mosley a promising addition to the Stanford program is his championship pedigree. He knows what it takes for a team to win a national championship, competing at the highest level of college football for one of its most storied programs. If you are Stanford, the more guys like that you can have around, the better.

Mosley played 31 games for the Crimson Tide, totaling 21 tackles (7 solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks. When he got a chance, he did a nice job of making plays in the backfield and being aggressive in that department. While not a star player, he was a good role player who earned a scholarship after being a walk-on. He’s a guy who knows all about player development and earning one’s spot. Guys like that often make the best coaches.

As for Tuiasosopo, he was at Kansas State for seven years, coaching interior defensive line before coming over to Stanford. He’s been coaching for 30+ years and brings a lot of experience to The Farm. Given Mosley was an assistant defensive line coach at Alabama, having an experienced, veteran coach to help him in the defensive line room is great for his growth as a coach. It also allows Mosely to focus more on defensive ends and give those guys more attention. This should be great for the development of the entire defensive line room.

Overall, Jamey Mosley and Mike Tuiasosopo seem like quality additions to Tavita Pritchard’s coaching staff. While it took longer than some people would have liked, Pritchard really does seem to be assembling a well-rounded staff. Something that is crucial for him to do as a first time head coach.

