Stanford CB Collin Wright signs with Houston Texans as UDFA

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Collin Wright (6) gestures after a California Golden Bears incomplete pass during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

After going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, Stanford redshirt junior cornerback Collin Wright signed with the Houston Texans.

I remember when Wright committed to Stanford. He was a 3-star recruit out of Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas as part of the Cardinal’s 2022 recruiting class. He has improved so much from when he first got to Stanford. He redshirted his true freshman year, playing in four games while totaling five tackles (four solo) and 1.5 tackles for loss. As a redshirt freshman, he balled out, totaling 61 tackles (43 solo), 5.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, and one interception.

As a redshirt sophomore, he had the most interceptions he had of his career with three while also having 45 total tackles (32 solo) and 2.5 tackles for loss. As a redshirt junior this past season, he was a bit banged up, playing in only nine games, but had 33 total tackles (25 solo), 1.0 tackles for loss, and one interception, a pick six in the 30-20 win over Boston College.

Personally, I’m a little surprised Wright wasn’t drafted, but once you get to those later rounds, anything can happen. It’s also not a huge difference between being an undrafted free agent and being a 6th/7th round pick. The key thing is that he’s signed with a team and has a chance to prove himself in training camp.

The biggest thing Wright needs to show the Texans is that he can be better ball hawk than his numbers indicate. Ideally, he would have gotten more interceptions during his time on The Farm. I think that’s one of the reasons why he didn’t get selected. That and he was a little banged up this past season.

Looking ahead, it’ll be fun to see if Wright can find a permanent spot on the Texans’ roster. Undrafted free agents have an uphill battle, but knowing Wright’s work ethic and character, he’ll be sure to give himself as good of a chance as possible.

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