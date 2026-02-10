Stanford freshman Ebuka Okorie named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week

Feb 7, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) shoots as Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Jaeden Mustaf (3) defends during the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

On Monday, Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie was named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week along with North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson. Okorie guided Stanford to a 95-72 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday, putting up a career-high and program freshman record 40 points to along with five assists, four rebounds, and four steals. Okorie also scored 18 points in a 66-64 loss to Clemson earlier in the week, making his scoring average 29.0 points per game for the week.

RECAP: Stanford Men’s Basketball cruises past Georgia Tech

When asked if this was the best performance Okorie has had all season, Stanford head coach Kyle Smith said he actually felt his performance against North Carolina was even better in which he had 36 points, nine assists, and two steals. Still, a 40 point game Is a 40 point game.

On the season, Okorie is averaging 22.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He has truly exploded onto the scene as one of the top freshmen in the nation, garnering some NBA buzz. It’ll be fun to see how he does this coming week at Boston College, given he is from the New England area. I’m sure he’ll look to ball out in front of the hometown crowd.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com