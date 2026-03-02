Stanford freshman Ebuka Okorie named ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) during the second half against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Monday, Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time this year. In Stanford’s 75-67 victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Okorie had 34 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. In Stanford’s 95-75 victory over SMU, Okorie had 22 points, six assists, and two steals. For the week, he averaged 28.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.5 steals per game.

On the season, Okorie is averaging 22.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He continues to be one of the top freshmen in both the ACC and the country. The fact that Stanford is flirting with another 20-win season (18-11, 7-9 ACC) is a testament to how good Okorie is. They wouldn’t be in this position without him.

Looking ahead, it’ll be fun to see how the rest of the season goes for Okorie. The Cardinal have an important road trip at Notre Dame (Wednesday) and NC State (Saturday) to close out the regular season this week before heading to Charlotte for the ACC tournament.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com