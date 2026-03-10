Stanford freshman Ebuka Okorie named to All-ACC First Team  

Feb 28, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) stands on the court before the game against the Southern Methodist University Mustangs at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

On Monday, Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie was named to the All-ACC First Team in addition to also being named ACC Co-Rookie of the Week and ACC Co-Player of the Week along with Duke freshman forward Cameron Boozer.

Starting with this past week, Okorie balled out at Notre Dame and NC State, guiding the Cardinal to a crucial road sweep to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive. Against the Irish, he had 24 points, seven assists, and two steals. Against the Wolfpack, he had 33 points, five rebounds, two steals, and one block. For the week, he averaged 28.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game. That’s balling out.

On the season, Okorie averages 23.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. He is one of the top talents in the country and the ACC. The fact that he was named to the All-ACC First Team is only surprising in that nobody saw this coming nine months ago. Going into the window for voting, I was confident Okorie would make the All-ACC First Team. He’s simply had too many big moments against too many good teams to not get the nod. And his body of work and overall stats back it up, too.

Looking ahead to the ACC tournament, it’ll be fun to see how Okorie performs. The Cardinal need at least one and probably two wins in order to make the NCAA tournament, though if you are them, you have to take things one game at a time.

On that note, Stanford’s opening ACC tournament game will be on Tuesday, March 10th at 11:00 AM PT on ACC Network. I’ll be fun to see how Okorie and the Cardinal perform in what is absolutely a win or go home [to the NIT] situation.

