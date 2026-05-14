Stanford freshman Ebuka Okorie to stay in 2026 NBA Draft  

May 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ebuka Okorie participates in the 2026 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

At this week’s NBA Draft Combine, Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie confirmed that he intends to stay in the draft, opting to not return for his sophomore season.

Rookie Wire: Ebuka Okorie: Stanford freshman confirms draft decision at combine

While Stanford was hoping that Okorie would return to Stanford for one more year, given how well he played as a freshman, it’s little surprise he’s staying in the draft. He averaged 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 46.5% shooting from the field, 35.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 83.2% shooting from the foul line. Freshmen who score 20+ points per game, especially at the high major level, rarely come back.

Regarding his draft projection, Okorie must feel odds are good he goes in the 1st round. Assuming that is true, it makes a lot of sense to go pro now, get that NBA money, and not delay the inevitable for another year. NBADraft.net has Okorie going No. 29 overall to the Cleveland Cavaliers at the tail end of the 1st round in their latest mock draft, but others have him going a bit higher.

Having covered Okorie for the last year, three things most stand out to me about his game in terms of making the jump to the NBA:



First, he is extremely quick with the basketball and crafty around the rim. He can slice through defenders like butter and get to the basket. He also elevates with ease and throws it down no problem. Listed at 6’2”, 185 pounds, he’s a springy athlete. When you combine that with an ability to finish around the rim in a variety of ways, you have somebody who is really difficult to contain. Floaters, finishing with both hands, reverse layups, etc. All while doing it in traffic. He has elite finishing ability.

Secondly, Okorie is active defensively. His 1.6 steals per game speak to that. He knows how to get in the grill of opposing ball handlers and force turnovers. On top of that, he can push the ball in transition and make plays in the open floor. His defensive tenacity is something that should translate well to the NBA.

Finally, Okorie really improved his 3-point shooting over the course of the season. Initially, his 3-point shot wasn’t a strength, but by the end of his time at Stanford, it became a reliable weapon for him. I think this aspect is why he’s most ready to make the jump to the NBA. The big question mark early on in the season was whether or not his 3-point shot would be there. With that piece coming together, there really isn’t much else for him to work on at the collegiate level.

When looking at all three of those areas of his game, I really would be surprised if Okorie is not a 1st round pick. I understand he’s a bit undersized and that’s a valid concern. But at the same time, there are a lot of undersized guards who end up carving out really good NBA careers. I see no reason to doubt Okorie’s ability to do the same.

When eyeballing the order of the draft, one spot that pops out to me is the Denver Nuggets at No. 26. They could use a point guard to back up Jamal Murray and they also have a Stanford guy on their roster in Spencer Jones, who has truly come into his own. The combination of needing a point guard and respecting the kind of guys Stanford produces could make the Nuggets a team to watch for if Okorie is still available.

While Stanford would have loved to have had Ebuka Okorie come back for his sophomore season, they can’t be angry that he’s chasing his NBA dream and is in the position that he’s in. Furthermore, it actually reflects well on head coach Kyle Smith and his coaching staff that they were able to help develop him into an NBA draft pick. That’s something that they’ll be able to sell on the recruiting trail to other guys who aspire to play in the NBA. Get a world class education and prepare yourself for the NBA. What’s not to like?

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