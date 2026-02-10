Stanford freshman Lara Somfai named ACC Rookie of the Week for the fourth time

Credit: Bob Drebin/ISI Photos

On Monday, Stanford freshman forward Lara Somfai was named ACC Rookie of the Week. This is the fourth time Somfai has been given this award. In their 86-65 win at Pittsburgh, Somfai had 15 points, 23 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and three blocks. Nearly getting a triple double. In their 74-52 loss at Georgia Tech, Somfai still had a strong game with 19 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and one block. For the road trip, she averaged 17.0 points, 16.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

Somfai is becoming one of the top forwards in the country due to her all-around game. She’s very much built out of the cloth of Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic, who is able to score, rebound, and facilitate at an elite level. She’s averaging 10.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on the season. She just needs to figure out how to play at a high level with more consistency. Once she does, those Jokic comparisons are gonna start to really stick, I think.

Looking ahead, it’ll be fun to see how Somfai performs down the stretch of the season. If Stanford wants to lock up an NCAA tournament spot, they’re going to need Somfai to continue to play at a high level. She’s extremely important to what they do.

