Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie declares for 2026 NBA Draft

Feb 25, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Ebuka Okorie (1) dribbles upcourt against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

On Thursday, Stanford freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie declared for the 2026 NBA Draft. Per Jonathan Givony of Draft Express, Okorie has “two feet in the Draft”, but if he returns, it’ll be to Stanford. This lines up with everything I was hearing prior to his announcement.



Okorie had a phenomenal freshman season at Stanford, averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game on 46.5% shooting from the field, 35.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 83.2% shooting from the foul line. He took the ACC by storm, scoring eight 30+ point games, the most by any freshman in conference history.

Listed at 6’2”, 185 pounds, Okorie is on the smaller side for an NBA prospect and with next year being perceived as a weaker draft, there is a real chance he does what former Stanford star Harrison Ingram did after his freshman year and return to The Farm after entering the NBA Draft. At the same time, it makes perfect sense for Okorie to enter the draft and get as much feedback as possible. If you are averaging 20+ points per game as a freshman, there’s zero reason to not enter.

The biggest strengths Okorie has at the moment is his explosiveness with the ball and his ability to finish around the rim while also make his free throws and shoot 3-pointers at a solid clip. He’s also a tenacious defender who can get after it in passing lanes while showing an ability to facilitate when needed. In truth, I think the only real reason to think he’d return to Stanford is if he wants that first round pick guarantee. If he wants that, then there’s a good chance he’s back next season. If he’s ok being an early to mid-second round pick, then he’s almost certainly gone.

As a point of reference, NBADraft.net has had Okorie as a late first round pick in the 2027 NBA Draft, most recently No. 25 to the New York Knicks. We’ll just have to see where they have him going if he stays in the 2026 NBA Draft. He would most certainly get drafted. The hard part is figuring out where he’d go.

Looking ahead, if Stanford gets Okorie back, they project to be an NCAA tournament team in 2027. They were knocking on the door this past season. It’s hard seeing them not be a tournament team if he’s back. If he’s gone, then Stanford will need to rely on others to step up. They have a strong incoming freshman group coming in consisting of 4-star wing Aziz Olajuwon, 4-star combo guard Slim Rogers, 3-star wing Elias Obenyah, 3-star shooting guard Julius Price, and 3-star center Drew Anderson. A very guard/wing heavy group. It’ll be interesting to see who the best of that bunch will be and what additions Stanford makes via the transfer portal. Especially due to redshirt junior Ryan Agarwal and redshirt sophomore Jaylen Thompson grad transferring and freshman big man Oskar Giltay hitting the portal.

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