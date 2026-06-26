Stanford lands 2027 3-star RB Marquis Fennell

On Thursday, Stanford football landed a commitment from 2027 3-star running back Marquis Fennell out of Valdosta High School in Valdosta, Georgia. Fennell has a Rivals rating of 89 and chose Stanford over Florida State, Georgia, and Georgia Tech. Florida State was seen as the biggest threat, but in the end the Cardinal won out for his services. Fennell took his official visit to Stanford the weekend of May 29th and also took an unofficial visit to Stanford the weekend of April 18th. Both visits clearly left a positive impression on him.

Via Chad Simmons: Stanford makes late push to beat Florida State for Georgia ATH Marquis Fennell

Listed at 5’10”, 175 pounds, Fennell has tremendous speed and agility. At Valdosta, he’s been a real home run hitter, capable of making big plays and scoring from anywhere on the field. In addition to lining up in the backfield, he also can line up as a receiver and be a threat at that spot. He has tremendous vision doing a great job of seeing open spaces and bursting through. He’s even taken direct snaps and made an impact doing that.

Something that will be fun to see is how Fennell plays with fellow 2027 3-star running back A.J. McBean, who also has exceptional speed and explosion. McBean committed to Stanford earlier in the week. With those two as part of their backfield, the Cardinal offense is going to give opposing defenses a lot to worry about.

The bottom line with Marquis Fennell is that he is versatile. I could see Stanford using him as both a slot receiver and also as a running back. It’ll likely depend on the package, personnel, and how they feel he best fits their particular scheme and offensive attack. I also wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him returning kicks or punts. Whatever it takes to get the ball in his hands, that’s what matters. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm and how he develops in the system that head coach Tavita Pritchard is putting together.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

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