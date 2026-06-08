Stanford men’s and women’s basketball to play in 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge  

Mar 20, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; The Stanford Cardinal mascot tree dances before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN has announced the participants of the 2026 SEC/ACC Challenge for men’s and women’s basketball and both Stanford programs will be participating. Stanford men’s basketball did not participate last season.

Via the ACC: ESPN Announces Matchups for 2026 SEC/ACC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenges

READ: Stanford Men’s Basketball has ACC opponents unveiled for 2026-27 season

Stanford men’s basketball will play at Texas A&M on Wednesday, December 2nd while Stanford women’s basketball will play at Auburn on December 2nd as well. Texas A&M men’s basketball is coming off a season in which they went 22-12 overall and 11-7 in the SEC, losing to Houston in the Round of 32 of the NCAA tournament. As for Auburn women’s basketball, they went 15-17 overall and 3-13 in the SEC last season, missing postseason play.

For both Stanford teams, the chance to face an SEC opponent on the road will be a good test for them. It also helps from a scheduling standpoint as it gives them on paper a quality opponent in the non-conference portion of the schedule. If they were not playing in this event, they’d have to go find somebody else to fill the gap. That takes some pressure off.

This is especially beneficial for the men’s team since under Kyle Smith, they’ve tended to schedule too light of a non-conference slate. You want to find the right balance between giving yourself some challenges while also not giving yourself too hard of a schedule. You want to find that sweet spot and facing Texas A&M should help them achieve that.

As for the women’s team, facing Auburn could be a blessing given all the players they lost to the transfer portal. Kate Paye has her work cut out for her and to be given a more vulnerable SEC opponent, even with it being on the road, could end up being a good thing provided they can take advantage.

Looking ahead, it’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the schedules shake out for both teams. Especially the non-conference portion since that part is harder to predict at this point.

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