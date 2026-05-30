Stanford Men’s Basketball has ACC opponents unveiled for 2026-27 season

Jan 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Anthony Batson Jr. (0) dunks against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Stanford men’s basketball has had their 2026-27 ACC opponents already revealed. This news comes right after select kickoff times were announced for Stanford football’s 2026 season.

READ: Multiple kickoff times and TV networks announced for 2026 Stanford football schedule

Like every season, Stanford will face Cal both at home and on the road. Stanford will also face Syracuse both at home and on the road after not facing them at all last season. The team Stanford will not see is Pittsburgh.

As far who Stanford will only see at home, they’ll see Boston College, Florida State, Miami, NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The road only opponents will be Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame and SMU.

Stanford will be in their third season with Kyle Smith as head coach. They went 20-13 overall and 9-9 in the ACC last season, just barely missing the NCAA tournament. They did qualify for postseason play as they competed in the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas, losing to West Virginia in overtime in their opening game.

Stanford will not have freshman point guard Ebuka Okorie back as he has decided to stay in the NBA Draft. As a result, they’ll have to lean on other guys like redshirt junior center Aidan Cammann, junior forward Donavin Young, and junior transfer big man Austin Maurer. They also have a talented freshman class coming in headlined by Aziz Olajuwon, son of Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon. It’ll be interesting to see how all those pieces come together under Smith’s coaching.

Lastly, a familiar face will be back with the program next season in Jaylen Blakes, who has a key player for the Cardinal during Smith’s first season as head coach. Blakes will be serving as the program’s Director of Player Personnel. It’ll be fun to see what he brings in that role and how he helps shape the direction of the program.

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