Stanford Men’s Tennis advances to Super Regionals

Alex Razeghi is now 4-0 at No. 1 singles for Stanford. Credit: Jaylynn Nash/ACC

Over the weekend, No. 18 Stanford men’s tennis advanced to the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament after getting a 4-1 win over No. 43 Penn in the first round before upsetting No. 10 Texas A&M 4-2 in the second round at College Station, Texas.

BOX SCORE: Stanford vs. Penn-Saturday, May 2nd

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Texas A&M-Sunday, May 3rd

While Stanford was unable to secure the double point against either Penn or Texas A&M, the singles came through strong. Against the Quakers on Saturday, Samir Banerjee, Nico Godsick, Hudson Rivera, and Jagger Leach won their singles matches. In the upset over the Aggies on Sunday, Alex Razeghi, Samir Banerjee, Nico Godsick, and Hudson Rivera won their singles matches.

Something that really helped Stanford was having Banerjee back healthy and him playing at the No. 2 singles line. Razeghi is now 4-0 at No. 1 singles, getting the highest ranked win of his career over No. 12 Theo Papamalamis (Texas A&M) 6-4, 7-5. With Razeghi taking the pressure off Banerjee and allowing him to comfortably play No. 2, this Stanford team is suddenly looking really dangerous.

The big thing for them right now is to figure out a way to win the doubles point. If they can do that, that would be huge. Because that’s been a challenge all year for them. In their 4-3 win over No. 4 Wake Forest on The Farm in early April, Stanford was able to pull out the win despite losing the doubles point. It may only be one point but getting that point takes a lot of pressure off. Especially in tight matches. With Alex Chang/Alex Razeghi struggling as a duo, it’s really going to be on the doubles teams of Jagger Leach/Samir Banerjee and Nico Godsick/Hudson Rivera to find a way to pull it out.

Looking ahead, Stanford will face TCU the Super Regional round on the road. TCU is the sixth seed in the tournament while being ranked No. 2 in the ITA rankings. That match will take place on Saturday, May 9th at 11:00 AM PT on the TCU campus in Fort Worth, Texas.

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