Stanford Men’s Tennis has a lot to build on after 2026 season

Nico Godsick will be a senior next season. Credit: Jaylynn Nash/ACC

Stanford men’s tennis ended up falling short to No. 2 TCU in the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament by a final score of 4-0. TCU simply proved to be the better team as they prevented the Cardinal from getting a single victory in either singles or doubles. That said, there’s a lot for the Cardinal to be excited about as they look ahead to next season.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at TCU-Saturday, May 9th

For starters, despite losing his match to TCU 0-6, 3-6, sophomore Alex Razeghi really came into his own this season and did a great job of manning the number one singles spot, going 4-0 in matches at that spot. He was also one of the strongest players in doubles and was really a rock all season long. It’s going to be fun to see what his junior season looks like.

Secondly, freshman Jagger Leach had a lot of big moments, most notably getting those match-clinching wins over Wake Forest and NC State on opening weekend of the Arrillaga Tennis Center. Leach made a lot of progress this season and showed why Tennis Recruiting Network ranked him the number one recruit in the 2025 class. He should be even better next season and ready to do some serious damage against opposing teams.

Third, a large chunk of the team is going to be back. While it’s going to be a bummer to not have Alex Chang and Samir Banerjee as they are graduating, a lot of the team is returning. In addition to Razeghi (junior) and Leach (sophomore) being back next season, Nico Godsick and Hudson Rivera will be seniors. Those are two really key players on the team that will be able to provide veteran leadership. Plus, Mark Krupkin I’m sure has learned a lot from his freshman year. The fact that they’ll have a lot of experienced players is something that head coach Paul Goldstein has to be happy about.

Finally, a pair of Blue Chip recruits are coming in: 5-star Ronit Karki out of East Brunswick, New Jersey and 5-star Gus Grumet out of Mill Valley, California. Tennis Recruiting Network has Karki as the number two player in the nation in the senior class of 2026 and Grumet as the 12th ranked player in the class. That’s some high level talent coming to The Farm.

Even though they came up short of their goals of winning a national title, I do feel like Stanford men’s tennis is heading in the right direction. This year was overall a positive step. Especially when you consider the opening of their new tennis stadium. It’ll be fun to see what 2027 brings and how deep of a run the Cardinal are able to make.

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