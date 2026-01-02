Stanford OT Jack Leyrer enters transfer portal as graduate transfer

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal offensive lineman Jack Leyrer (76) blocks against California Golden Bears defensive lineman Derek Wilkins (left) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Stanford offensive tackle Jack Leyrer is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer after five years on The Farm. Leyrer did not see the field at all this past season as he missed the entire season due to injury. He was projected to be a starter for the Cardinal, so him going down really hurt the offensive line.

After not seeing the field as a true freshman in 2021, Leyrer saw the field in four games as a sophomore in 2022, earning three starts. As a junior in 2023, Leyrer appeared in 10 games and made three starts and then as a senior in 2024, he appeared in all 12 games, starting in 10 of those games. On3 | Rivals has given Leyrer a 3-star transfer rating.

Whichever program lands Leyrer will be getting a guy who has plenty of experience and eager to finish his college career on a high note after missing all of the 2025 season. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands and whether not he ends up somewhere close to home (Dallas, Texas).

