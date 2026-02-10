Stanford outshines Cal in 2025 ACC All-Academic Team
In addition to reclaiming The Axe in 2025, Stanford football also outshined Cal in the classroom with 27 members of the team making the ACC All-Academic Team to Cal’s nine.
The following players made the team from Stanford:
Fisher Anderson **, Stanford, OL, Symbolic Systems
Joe Asiain, Stanford, DL, Undeclared
Connor Bachhuber, Stanford, DL, Undeclared
Aiden Black, Stanford, TE, Undeclared
Benji Blackburn **, Stanford, TE, Undeclared
Ziron Brown, Stanford, OL, Undeclared
Marcus Brown, Stanford, WR, Undeclared
Zach Buckey **, Stanford, DL, Political Science
Carson Caplan, Stanford, OL, Undeclared
Ese Dubre **, Stanford, OLB, Science, Technology and Society
Charlie Eckhardt, Stanford, S, Undeclared
Aidan Flintoft **, Stanford, P, Management Science and Engineering
Micah Ford **, Stanford, RB, Undeclared
Anthony Franklin, Stanford, DL, Management Science and Engineering
Charlie Hoitink, Stanford, OL, Undeclared
Chico Holt. Stanford, TE, Electrical Engineering
Sedrick Irvin, Stanford, RB, Science, Technology and Society
Tyler Kuo, Stanford, WR, Mechanical Engineering
Mitch Leigber **, Stanford, S, Communication
Myles Libman, Stanford, WR, Communication
Braden Marceau-Olayinka, Stanford, DL, Psychology
Niki Prongos, Stanford, OL, Mechanical Engineering
Charlie Symonds **, Stanford, OL, Science, Technology and Society
Tevarua Tafiti **, Stanford, OLB, Sustainable Architecture and Engineering
Emeka Ugorji, Stanford, OL, Undeclared
Griffin Waiss, Stanford, TE, Communication
Peyton Warford, Stanford, LS, Civil Engineering
The following players from Cal made the team:
Cole Boscia **, California, WR, Political Economy
Devin Brown, California, QB, American Studies
Tristan Dunn, California, DB, American Studies
Nate Escalada, California, DB, Political Economy
Luke Ferrelli, California, ILB, Sociology
Brook Honore Jr., California, P, American Studies
Jeffrey Johnson **, California, TE, Economics
Braden Miller, California, OL, American Studies
Mason Mini, California, TE, American Studies
A couple of those Stanford players have transferred out: Offensive lineman Emeka Ugorji transferring to Florida after his freshman year and wide receiver Myles Libman transferring to New Mexico State as a grad transfer. Losing Ugorji was a significant loss given how many starts he had as a true freshman.
On the positive side, offensive lineman Niki Prongos made the following announcement on LinkedIn that he’ll be back:
“I’d like to share a brief recap of 2025:
“Starting off I’m very thankful for all of the memories I shared with the 2025 Stanford football team! Some highlights include getting the axe back, going 4-2 at Home, setting the All-time Stanford student attendance record vs Cal, playing every snap of the season at LT, and even getting an opportunity to shoot an Ariat commercial with 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy.
“I am grateful to have continued my studies in Mechanical Engineering where I was able to partake in designing and building a mechanical timepiece that incorporated a traditional escapement mechanism in my Foundations of Product Realization class.
I am excited to return to the farm for my last year of NCAA eligibility and earn my B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.”
Prongos was a major contributor to the offensive line last season and Stanford needs all the experienced offensive lineman that they can get. Fisher Anderson is another veteran who will be back as well on the offensive line who made the All-Academic Team.
Overall, it’s great for Stanford to have so many guys make the All-Academic Team and in the process it’s fun to dominate Cal in this department given the academic rivalry. Of course, hats off to the Cal guys that made the list and all the student-athletes that got this honor. I know firsthand how tough UC Berkeley coursework is, so I applaud all of them for keeping up with their studies so well. That’s impressive.
Lastly, Stanford was not in first place with the most guys to make the team. Duke had 31 players make the All-Academic Team, so that’s something for them to shoot for next year.
