Stanford outshines Cal in 2025 ACC All-Academic Team

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Micah Ford (20) runs past California Golden Bears defensive back Aiden Manutai (14) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In addition to reclaiming The Axe in 2025, Stanford football also outshined Cal in the classroom with 27 members of the team making the ACC All-Academic Team to Cal’s nine.

The following players made the team from Stanford:



Fisher Anderson **, Stanford, OL, Symbolic Systems

Joe Asiain, Stanford, DL, Undeclared

Connor Bachhuber, Stanford, DL, Undeclared

Aiden Black, Stanford, TE, Undeclared

Benji Blackburn **, Stanford, TE, Undeclared

Ziron Brown, Stanford, OL, Undeclared

Marcus Brown, Stanford, WR, Undeclared

Zach Buckey **, Stanford, DL, Political Science

Carson Caplan, Stanford, OL, Undeclared

Ese Dubre **, Stanford, OLB, Science, Technology and Society

Charlie Eckhardt, Stanford, S, Undeclared

Aidan Flintoft **, Stanford, P, Management Science and Engineering

Micah Ford **, Stanford, RB, Undeclared

Anthony Franklin, Stanford, DL, Management Science and Engineering

Charlie Hoitink, Stanford, OL, Undeclared

Chico Holt. Stanford, TE, Electrical Engineering

Sedrick Irvin, Stanford, RB, Science, Technology and Society

Tyler Kuo, Stanford, WR, Mechanical Engineering

Mitch Leigber **, Stanford, S, Communication

Myles Libman, Stanford, WR, Communication

Braden Marceau-Olayinka, Stanford, DL, Psychology

Niki Prongos, Stanford, OL, Mechanical Engineering

Charlie Symonds **, Stanford, OL, Science, Technology and Society

Tevarua Tafiti **, Stanford, OLB, Sustainable Architecture and Engineering

Emeka Ugorji, Stanford, OL, Undeclared

Griffin Waiss, Stanford, TE, Communication

Peyton Warford, Stanford, LS, Civil Engineering

The following players from Cal made the team:

Cole Boscia **, California, WR, Political Economy

Devin Brown, California, QB, American Studies

Tristan Dunn, California, DB, American Studies

Nate Escalada, California, DB, Political Economy

Luke Ferrelli, California, ILB, Sociology

Brook Honore Jr., California, P, American Studies

Jeffrey Johnson **, California, TE, Economics

Braden Miller, California, OL, American Studies

Mason Mini, California, TE, American Studies

A couple of those Stanford players have transferred out: Offensive lineman Emeka Ugorji transferring to Florida after his freshman year and wide receiver Myles Libman transferring to New Mexico State as a grad transfer. Losing Ugorji was a significant loss given how many starts he had as a true freshman.

On the positive side, offensive lineman Niki Prongos made the following announcement on LinkedIn that he’ll be back:



“I’d like to share a brief recap of 2025:



“Starting off I’m very thankful for all of the memories I shared with the 2025 Stanford football team! Some highlights include getting the axe back, going 4-2 at Home, setting the All-time Stanford student attendance record vs Cal, playing every snap of the season at LT, and even getting an opportunity to shoot an Ariat commercial with 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy.



“I am grateful to have continued my studies in Mechanical Engineering where I was able to partake in designing and building a mechanical timepiece that incorporated a traditional escapement mechanism in my Foundations of Product Realization class.



I am excited to return to the farm for my last year of NCAA eligibility and earn my B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.”

Prongos was a major contributor to the offensive line last season and Stanford needs all the experienced offensive lineman that they can get. Fisher Anderson is another veteran who will be back as well on the offensive line who made the All-Academic Team.

Overall, it’s great for Stanford to have so many guys make the All-Academic Team and in the process it’s fun to dominate Cal in this department given the academic rivalry. Of course, hats off to the Cal guys that made the list and all the student-athletes that got this honor. I know firsthand how tough UC Berkeley coursework is, so I applaud all of them for keeping up with their studies so well. That’s impressive.

Lastly, Stanford was not in first place with the most guys to make the team. Duke had 31 players make the All-Academic Team, so that’s something for them to shoot for next year.

