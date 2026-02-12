Stanford promotes Albert Garcia

Credit: Sam Spiegelman/X (Twitter) @samspeigs

Sources have told On3 that Stanford football is promoting Albert Garcia to Director of Recruiting Strategy & High School Personnel. Garcia played an instrumental role in the Cardinal flipping 4-star athlete Dre Pollard from Washington to Stanford and also 4-star wide receiver Zion Robinson from Michigan to Stanford for the 2026 recruiting class that they signed. Garcia also was crucial in the Cardinal retaining 4-star cornerback Lasiah Jackson and not allowing him to flip away from them despite efforts from schools like Auburn. Rivals has Stanford’s 2026 class ranked 38th in the nation, up from 57th the year before.

2026 Stanford Cardinal Football Industry Comparison Commits

2026 Industry Ranking Football Team Recruiting Rankings

Garcia is entering his fourth season on The Farm. Amid the leadership changes involving Andrew Luck becoming GM and interim head coach Frank Reich replacing Troy Taylor before passing the torch to new head coach Tavita Pritchard, Garcia has been a constant during this time and proven his worth. That consistent recruiting energy that he has brought has been vital for the Cardinal as they’ve navigated some turbulent times.

Looking ahead, it’ll be interesting to see how well recruiting flourishes under Garcia now that he has this expanded role. Recruiting is the lifeblood of any program, making it important for Stanford to have the right people at the top.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

Join Cardinal Sports Report today for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Don’t miss out on this great offer!

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/cardinal-sports-report/join/

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com