Stanford QB Elijah Brown transfers to Washington

Nov 22, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal quarterback Elijah Brown (2) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the California Golden Bears at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

During this transfer portal season, Stanford redshirt freshman quarterback Elijah Brown entered the transfer portal and transferred to Washington. Brown committed to Stanford as a 4-star recruit out of Mater Dei High School as part of their 2024 recruiting class. During his time on The Farm, he appeared in nine games, going 102-175 for 1103 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions for a 116.8 passing efficiency rating. This past season, Brown appeared in six games, getting the starting job towards the end of the season. He went 74-127 for 829 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions for a 120.3 passing efficiency rating.

While he has shown flashes of promise, Brown has struggled with his mobility and in many ways hasn’t looked like the quarterback he was expected to be. With true freshman Michael Mitchell Jr. coming in and Michigan transfer Davis Warren committing, perhaps Stanford feels like they got enough options to have an improved quarterback room. It’ll be interesting to see what those two guys bring to the table, how Brown does at Washington, and how the quarterback spot shakes out for the Cardinal during the spring.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

Join Cardinal Sports Report today for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Don’t miss out on this great offer!

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/cardinal-sports-report/join/

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com