Stanford RB Cole Tabb is entering the transfer portal

Oct 18, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Cole Tabb (33) runs with the football during the first quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Stanford redshirt freshman running back Cole Tabb is entering the transfer portal after two seasons on The Farm. Tabb appeared in 14 games during his two years, playing three games a true freshman, using his redshirt for that season. For his career, he rushed for 575 yards and three touchdowns on 141 carries for an average of 4.1 yards per carry. He also had six receptions for 31 yards. This past season, he rushed for 445 yards and three touchdowns on 114 carries for an average of 3.9 yards per carry while also having four receptions for 22 yards.

Tabb showed a lot of promise during his time at Stanford, so it’s definitely a bummer for the Cardinal to lose him. He has a nice blend of power, speed, and balance. At the same time, sophomore running back Micah Ford has emerged as the primary feature back of the team, rushing for 643 yards and four touchdowns on 145 carries this past season. With a loaded and deep running back room, it’s impossible for everyone to get the touches they want.

Given his abilities, Tabb should be able to garner a good deal of interest in the portal. Ultimately, he’s likely to seek a place where he can be the feature back for certain. So whichever team looks to land him will need to convince him that they see him as their top running back for the future.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

Join Cardinal Sports Report today for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Don’t miss out on this great offer!

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/cardinal-sports-report/join/

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com