Stanford safety Jay Green inks endorsement deal with Nike  

On Monday, Stanford redshirt senior safety Jaivion “Jay” Green announced on Instagram that he has signed an endorsement deal with Nike with the help of his representation Young Money APAA Sports. The move is a reminder of the current era we now find ourselves in which college athletes get paid and sign endorsement deals.

Last season with the Cardinal, Green played in 10 games and was a key anchor of the defense, getting a scoop and score in their 31-10 Big Game victory over Cal. For the season, Green had 38 total tackles (24 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, eight pass deflections, and two fumble recoveries, one of which as I just mentioned, was returned for a touchdown.

What Green does well is playing with a hard-nosed physicality, bringing a real edge to the Cardinal defense. He isn’t afraid to put his body on the line and do whatever is necessary to get the win. Such a mentality truly embodies the slogan of Nike: “Just Do It.”



Speaking of mentality, that’s the biggest thing Green is focusing on as he looks ahead to the 2026 season. He wants to make sure that he stays as mentally sharp as possible. He feels like if he does that, the rest will take care of itself.

“I’m always trying to clean up my mental for the most part,” Green said this spring. “Every day I try to come out and get some extra speedwork to get faster, too. And as well, just reading what Coach Richard and Coach C-Rob just to make sure the mental game is really what I like want to hone into. I think that’s the next level for me.”

Going back to Green’s Nike deal, what makes this significant for Stanford is it’s a signal that they are a lot more comfortable competing in this new era than before. Something that really hurt them towards the end of the David Shaw era was a reluctancy to keep up with the times and embrace this new era of athletes getting paid and signing these kinds of deals. I think some athletes in the past were unsure if they could pursue these kinds of opportunities at Stanford. Green signing this deal with Nike sends a message that you truly can have the best of both worlds at Stanford: Academics and financial opportunities.

Looking ahead to this season, it’ll be fun to see how much more dialed in Green is on the mental side and just across the board how much more improved he is. If he can build on the kind of season he had last year, he should be well positioned to find a home in the NFL come 2027.

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