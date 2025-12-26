Stanford Softball signs four players to their 2026 class

Stanford softball has signed four players to their 2026 class: 4-star pitcher/outfielder Lydia Berent out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Boca Raton, Florida; 4-star infielder Marisa Bryson out of Pioneer High School in Woodland, California; 3-star pitcher Emmaline Humphreys out of Holy Family High School in Westminster, Colorado; and 4-star outfielder Kale’a Tindal out of Harvard Westlake High School in Santa Clarita, California.



Softball America has Stanford’s class ranked No. 21 in their latest rankings for the 2026 class. It’s a strong class that has nice balance. They’re getting some pitching in Berent and Humphreys, they’re getting an infielder in Bryson, and they’re also getting some help in the outfield with Tindal and Berent. Stanford is getting a group that can collectively make an impact in the pitching circle, with their bats, and with their defense across the field. Such balance is always good to get in a recruiting class no matter the sport.

In the team release, head coach Jessica Allister had great things to say about all four players:



“We are thrilled to welcome Lydia, Marisa, Emmaline and Kale’a to the Stanford Softball family. Although small in number, this class will bring speed, power and exceptional pitching that will make an immediate impact on our 2027 roster. Most importantly this class is comprised of fantastic young women that are ready to compete for championships on the field and take advantage of a world class education off of it.

“Lydia is a power pitcher with the ability to spin the ball both up and down in the zone. Her athleticism combined with her work ethic mean that her best days are in front of her.

“Marisa is a sure-handed infielder with a plus arm and special power. Although she primarily plays on the left side, Marisa has the defensive versatility to play anywhere on the field.

“Emmaline is a fiery competitor in the circle with the skill set to attack all four quadrants in the zone as well as a devastating change of speeds. Stanford fans are going to love watching her compete.

“KJ is a dynamic offensive threat from the left side of the plate with great range in the outfield. She will impact the game by generating runs with both her speed and power.”

With a spanking new stadium, Stanford is eager to have a strong 2026 season and make a lot of noise in the ACC. And then looking ahead to 2027, all four players they just signed should help them continue to be one of the top softball programs in the country. It’ll be fun to see what they bring to The Farm.

