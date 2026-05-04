Stanford TE Sam Roush goes to Chicago Bears in 3rd round of 2026 NFL Draft

Sep 27, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against San Jose State Spartans safety Larry Turner-Gooden (3) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Stanford senior tight end Sam Roush went to the Chicago Bears in the 3rd round of the 2026 NFL Draft as the 69th overall pick.

Roush is coming off his most productive season on The Farm in which he played in all 12 games while totaling 49 receptions for 545 yards and two touchdowns. He was top 10 in the nation among tight ends in receiving yards and top 25 in touchdowns. Roush played in 48 games during his Stanford career, not missing a single game. He totaled 119 receptions for 1201 yards and four touchdowns.

Listed at 6’5”, 260 pounds, Roush has good size for a tight end. He is flexible in terms of being effective in both the run game and in the receiving game. He is willing to do whatever is needed of him at the tight end spot. He has good speed and is able to take it to the house when he gets some daylight. Also, the fact that he never missed a game at Stanford speaks to his durability. That’s something that should serve him well in a Bears uniform.

Ideally, Roush would have been utilized even more on The Farm than he was, but that’s not really his fault. He never had great quarterback play at Stanford. The fact that he was productive as he was speaks to how talented he is. If given the chance to play with an NFL level quarterback, he could end up being a serious weapon. I think that’s certainly part of why he went as high as he did. The Bears recognized that it can be hard to be an efficient tight end in the receiving game if your quarterback play is inconsistent.

Looking ahead to this time in Chicago, it’ll be fun to see what Roush brings to Soldier Field. He has the physical tools, the mentality, durability, and work ethic to be great. Those are all key ingredients for having a successful pro career.

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