Stanford tight end Sam Roush declares for 2026 NFL Draft

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal tight end Sam Roush (86) runs after a catch against UCLA Bruins linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (2) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford senior tight end Sam Roush has announced that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. Roush is coming off his most productive season on The Farm in which he played in all 12 games while totaling 49 receptions for 545 yards and two touchdowns. He was top 10 in the nation among tight ends in receiving yards and top 25 in touchdowns. For his career, Roush played in 48 games during his Stanford career, not missing a single game. He totaled 119 receptions for 1201 yards and four touchdowns.

Listed at 6’5”, 260 pounds, Roush has good size for a tight end at the next level. He is flexible in terms of being effective in both the run game and in the receiving game. He is willing to do whatever is needed of him at the tight end spot. He has good speed and is able to take it to the house when he gets some daylight. Also, the fact that he never missed a game at Stanford speaks to his durability. That’s something that should serve him well as he looks to find a home in the NFL.

Ideally, Roush would have been utilized even more than he was, but that’s not really his fault. He never had great quarterback play at Stanford. The fact that he was productive as he was speaks to how talented he is. If given the chance to play with an NFL level quarterback, he could end up being a serious weapon.

Regarding his draft stock, I think odds are really good Roush gets drafted. Personally, I think he’s likely to fall somewhere in the 5th to 7th round. That feels right to me. Once you get to that point, there is a chance you go undrafted, but given he was top 10 among tight ends in receiving yards this past season, I have to think somebody will draft him. It’ll be fun to see where he lands and also how the NFL combine/draft workouts go for him.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

