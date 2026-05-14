Stanford WR CJ Williams goes to Jacksonville Jaguars in 6th round of 2026 NFL Draft

Nov 1, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver CJ Williams (3) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Stanford senior wide receiver CJ Williams was selected in the 6th round of the 2026 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 203 overall pick. In 12 games played with Stanford last season, Williams had 59 receptions for 749 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams had three 100+ yard receiving games last season: 11 receptions for 130 yards in a 30-29 home victory over San Jose State, seven receptions for 109 yards and one touchdown in a 34-10 loss at SMU, and seven receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-20 home loss to Pitt. In the 31-10 Big Game victory over Cal, Williams had five receptions for 76 yards and one touchdown. That and the San Jose State game were his two best performances in a victory.

Williams was a journeyman during his college career, playing one year at USC and two years at Wisconsin before playing his final year at Stanford. Williams was a 4-star recruit out of Mater Dei High School when he committed to USC, so the talent has always been there. It wasn’t really until his season at Stanford that he really showed what he can do on a consistent basis.

Listed at 6’1”, 205 pounds, Williams is not the biggest receiver out there, but he makes up for it with good hands and nice body control. He also has a nice blend of speed and agility. When you consider the physical tools he has, it’s not a huge surprise he was drafted. I think the only thing that makes his draft selection a little surprising is one year of being really productive is still kind of a small sample size. But he did take a significant jump from his junior year at Wisconsin in which he had 16 receptions for 248 yards and two touchdowns.

While being a 6th round pick is far from a guaranteed roster spot, the fact that the Jaguars drafted Williams shows that they have some faith in his abilities. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to Jaguars training camp and whether or not he’ll be able to secure a spot on their 53 man roster.

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