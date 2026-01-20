Stanford WR Jason Thompson enters transfer portal as graduate transfer

Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Jason Thompson (87) returns a kick against the UCLA Bruins during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford redshirt junior wide receiver and return specialist Jason Thompson is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility after taking a medical redshirt for the 2024 season after only appearing in one game this past season (Big Game vs. Cal). For the total of his Stanford career, Thompson appeared in 17 games, getting utilized primarily as a kick and punt returner. He had 21 kick returns for 396 yards and four punt returns for 14 yards.

Wherever Thompson lands, the return game is likely where he’s going to get utilized. He actually has been decently productive in that area. Given how important special teams is and the need to have guys who can confidently secure returns, Thompson should find a home somewhere. It’ll be interesting to where he ends up.

Note: Cardinal Sports Report has you covered for all the latest news on Stanford as they begin the Tavita Pritchard era.

Join Cardinal Sports Report today for $1 and enjoy a complimentary year of The Athletic – included with your membership.

Don’t miss out on this great offer!

Sign up here: https://www.on3.com/sites/cardinal-sports-report/join/

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Bluesky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Bluesky: @slamdunk406

Email: [email protected]

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com