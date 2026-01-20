Stanford WR Myles Libman grad transfers to New Mexico State

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Jordan Faison (6) gets tackled by Stanford Cardinal wide receiver Myles Libman (18) during the third quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Stanford redshirt sophomore wide receiver Myles Libman entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining and has since committed to New Mexico State. Libman was put on scholarship for this past season, wearing the number 18 as a result of receiving the Jeff Trojan Memorial Scholarship.



This past season, Libman had seven receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown appearing in all 12 games. In the 2024 season, he appeared in three games, but did not record any stats. Libman became a solid receiver and at New Mexico State should get a good amount of snaps. He has a degree from Stanford in hand and now gets a chance to see more playing time at a smaller school. It’ll be fun to see how he does for the Aggies.

