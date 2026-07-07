Stanford’s Arthur Fery continues magical run at Wimbledon with win over Grigor Dimitrov  

On Monday, Stanford alum Arthur Fery continued his magical run at Wimbledon with a 4th round victory over Grigor Dimitrov, winning 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6. Fery continues to be the last Brit standing at Wimbledon, reaching the first grand slam quarterfinal of his career. Like he has all tournament long, Fery showed a lot of grit and toughness in his win over Dimitrov. He’s now 4-0 in tiebreakers in the tournament and continues to do a great job of winning tight sets.



READ: Stanford’s Arthur Fery is the last Brit standing at Wimbledon

VIDEO: Arthur Fery vs. Grigor Dimitrov Highlights

VIDEO: Arthur Fery on his thrilling win | 4th round press conference

What made this win for Fery so impressive is the way he battled back from down 1-2 to win the 4th set 6-4 to force a 5th set before winning the 5th set in a tiebreaker (10-7). He has shown tremendous resiliency all tournament long and that mental fortitude continues to show up for him in a big way.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s always something you try to pride yourself upon,” Fery said of being resilient. “You know, to be mentally tough, you know, if you’re not necessarily having the right attitude and you lose a match, then you feel a bit well ashamed or feel like you could have done better. So yeah, it’s always a work in progress, you know? I think no one’s perfect every single match. But yes, especially these two weeks it’s come out multiple times now and yeah, I’m really proud of how I’m, my behavior on court. Not, just not complaining or not having any signs of anger, but more just yeah, how I’m fighting back and staying in matches.”

Fery played more of a defensive game against Dimitrov as Dimitrov was +12 in aces (19-7), +36 in winners (72-36), and +26 in unforced errors (59-33). Dimitrov also was +11 in total points scored (169-158). Dimitrov having so many more unforced errors clearly had an impact on this match. Fery was comfortable with Dimitrov swinging harder than him so long as he made sure he played the cleaner match. In the end, that ended up making the difference.

While he’s in the midst of an amazing run at Wimbledon, it’s important to keep in mind just how big this is for Fery. If you are a British tennis player, Wimbledon is THE tournament. Heck, I think for all the tennis players Wimbledon is THE tournament. But if you are British, it carries extra weight. The Brits get behind their own in full force at Wimbledon. I don’t think any other grand slam gets around their countrymen with the same level of fervor. That’s what makes Fery’s run at Wimbledon so splendid and meaningful for him.

“Unbelievable amount of emotion, Fery said. “And yeah, second five set win in a row. 7-6 in the 5th. It’s yeah, tough to digest everything…Yeah, I was nervous before the match and yeah, obviously the occasion and playing on the center court against Grigor who’s, you know, an incredible player.

“But yeah, I felt like I settled in. Like, I settled in pretty fast. Didn’t, yeah, felt pretty comfortable out there and obviously it got more and more busy as the match went on. So, it didn’t go from, you know, me from zero to a hundred straight away, which was nice for me to settle in…What I experienced today personally, I’m really going to cherish it for the rest of my life. Who knows? Maybe I will never ever get to experience that ever again. You know, it’s the first time I’m playing on this stage, but maybe who knows? I’ll never, that might be the first and last time. Hopefully not. But so yeah, I’m just trying to really soak it all in and keep the memories.”

Looking back on his time at Stanford, Fery is grateful for how it helped he grow as a player and serve as a fantastic bridge between his junior and pro career.

“Yeah, yeah. It was, it’s been a while since I was there,” Fery said of his time on The Farm. “But yeah, I spent three years at Stanford as a transition after my career as a junior. And yeah, really loved it. Don’t regret it at all. I came out with a lot of hunger coming out of that and I was ready to attack the pro circuit. Learned a lot. Had some, made some great friends. The coaches are awesome and obviously it was a great academic school as well. So provided me with a backup in case tennis didn’t work out.”

Looking ahead, Fery has got his work cut out against No. 9 Flavio Cobolli, who has had a strong run to the quarterfinals as well. What makes this matchup interesting is Fery defeated Cobolli 7-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the 1st round of the Australian Open earlier this year. That’s the lone match they’ve had on tour. In that sense, Fery should be feeling confident:



“It’s going to be a good match regardless. I’m expecting it to be very very difficult and different to Australia. Completely different conditions. And I’m sure he’s going to be a hundred percent of his capacities here, which maybe he wasn’t quite a hundred percent in Australia, but yeah, I played really well in Australia. Felt like I dominated the match. So, we’ll use that experience for Wednesday.”

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