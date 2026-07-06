Stanford’s Arthur Fery is the last Brit standing at Wimbledon

As he enters his 4th round match against Grigor Dimitrov, Stanford alum Arthur Fery finds himself as the last British player standing in either the gentlemen’s or ladies’ singles draws at Wimbledon. Fery came into the tournament as a wild card ranked No. 114 in the world, notching wins over world No. 105 Damir Dzumhur (3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1) in the 1st round, world No. 140 Otto Virtanen (5-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-3) in the 2nd round, and world No. 37 Zizou Bergs (2-6, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6, 7-6) in the 3rd round. Fery is the first Stanford men’s tennis alum to reach the 4th round at a grand slam since David Wheaton at the 1996 US Open.

VIDEO-LTA: Comeback King Arthur | Arhtur Fery vs Zizou Bergs | Wimbledon Highlights

After reaching the 2nd round at the Australian Open earlier this year, Fery failed to get out of the qualifying rounds at the French Open. For him to bounce back at Wimbledon with a run to the 4th round is a huge deal for him. Regardless of what happens the rest of the tournament, he’ll be leaving the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club with a lot of confidence.

Something that stands out about Fery’s performance at Wimbledon is the fact that so far, he is 3-0 in tiebreakers. Tiebreakers are always super intense and come right down to the wire. The fact that he has won every tiebreaker he has been in shows he has a lot of mental fortitude. As he looks ahead to his match against Dimitrov, he should take a lot of confidence from that experience.

Touching more Fery’s match against Dimitrov, Fery is actually the higher ranked player of the two as Dimitrov also came in as a wild card, ranked No. 146 in the world. The IBM Slamtracker gives Fery 59% odds of winning the match. The fact that he is ranked higher than Dimitrov and also has home court advantage is something that definitely bodes well in his favor. The two have never faced each other before, so in that sense, this match is hard to predict. Still, one has to like Fery’s odds of winning this match.

The one thing that Dimitrov has in his favor is experience. Dimitrov has been to the semifinals at the Australian Open, Wimbledon, and US Open in addition to a run to the quarterfinals at the French Open. The most recent being the quarterfinals of the French Open in 2024 while the most recent semifinal run was in 2019 at the US Open. So, Dimitrov has been past his prime for some time. Still, his experience is something that is certainly a check mark in his column.

Looking ahead, it’ll be fun to see how Fery does against Dimitrov and how deep he goes at Wimbledon. One thing is for certain: He has both The Farm and The UK cheering him on.

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